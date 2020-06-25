The effects of the coronavirus in children can be terrible in poor countries or areas of clear risk, such as Asia. According to a UNICEF report, the conditions of children in South Asia are worsening and it is estimated that the lives of 459 thousand children and mothers will be at risk in the next 6 months, because vaccines, the nutrition and other essential health services have seriously declined.

600 million children in South Asia are at risk for the coronavirus

According to the Unicef ​​report, food insecurity is growing enormously throughout South Asia: in Sri Lanka, 30% of families have reduced food consumption. In Bangladesh, some of the poorest families cannot pay 3 meals a day; In the whole region 7.7 million children suffer from severe acute malnutrition. On the other hand, it is also noted that more than 430 million children have had to resort to remote learning; while Support hotlines report an increase in calls from young children who have been victims of violence and abuse during home confinement.

Unicef ​​ensures that the Covid-19 pandemic “is destroying decades of progress in health, education and other sectors for children in South Asia”. Projections show that in the next 6 months, an additional 120 million children could fall into poverty and food insecurity, adding to some 240 million children already in poverty. “Without immediate action,” she says. Jean gough, regional director of Unicef ​​in South Asia, » the Covid-19 could destroy the hopes and future of an entire generation«.

Action guidelines

Therefore, they point out some guidelines that they consider urgent in order to save the situation. Among these, it is important to provide individual protection to health workers; expand low-tech solutions for home learning; respond to the great need for water and sanitation in schools and health centers, as well as working with religious leaders to respond to the hate speech that the pandemic is on the rise in all of these countries as well.

Unicef’s commitment

Meanwhile, UNICEF’s commitment to the area does not stop and since the pandemic began it has been up to date with the groups, especially the children it serves. Also, Since early June, 356,820 people, including children, have been contacted to provide psychosocial support and mental health; in addition, more than 10.6 million people have been served with essential water and sanitation services; 7.3 million women and children with vaccines, not to mention pre and postpartum care, as well as HIV treatment and gender violence services.