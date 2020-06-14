The Vietnam War, in which a third of American soldiers were black, promised rights to African Americans that they had never been able to claim. It was, without a doubt, the dirtiest of all wars and from which North America finally came out the loser.

At the center of « Da 5 Bloods » are four veterans (Delroy Lindo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Clarke Peters and Norm Lewis) who travel back to Vietnam, not only to locate the bones of their former leader (Chadwick Boseman) and pay your last respects, but also to retrieve a box of gold bars.

The perception of Spike lee in the general public and in his film speech in particular, he goes through ups and downs.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s he was considered one of the most important and possibly most influential voices in American cinema, then he was lost sight of by the same current, only to be briefly rediscovered in the late 1990s.

+ « Inside Man », the most commercial

In 2006, he released what is probably his most commercial film, « Inside Man, » only to fall back into the dark after this box office success. Movies like Da Sweet Blood of Jesus and Chi-Raq completely sank in the United States.

With the multi-award-winning BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee celebrated his return to public opinion in 2018, because the satirical, dramatic, and exciting story of a Jew and an African American infiltrating the Ku Klux Klan it is one of the director’s strongest and most moving films.

But the increased attention that Spike Lee is currently receiving is also due to the fact that more and more people interested in his films are discovering that Lee’s voice, often furious and always passionately conflicting, has been and is enormously important and it has never been heard enough.

+ Racism

Hardly any other renowned filmmaker deals with racism against blacks, deeply rooted in American society, as passionately, unequivocally, and eloquently as he does.

In view of the fact that, since the murder of the American George Floyd At the hands of police officers, the Black Lives Matter movement has received more worldwide resonance than ever, it is logical that « Da 5 Bloods » now plays a greater role in the cinematographic discourse of the moment than the other premieres.

« Da 5 Bloods » sometimes feels like a direct spiritual successor to Lee’s previous movie.

It starts with mixing a dramatic story, but use entertaining decoys to make the audience feel interested.

If in « BlacKkKlansman » the premise was that it sounded like a joke, here is the element of the treasure hunt, as well as the initial humor when described as « four veterans go back to war, only this time they want to have fun. »

+ Fun and seriousness

As in « BlacKkKlansman, » however, the fun quickly turns to seriousness, at the character and political level, Lee lets his characters occasionally have fun with monologues about politics in the United States and pop culture, where Show your views to add cinematic value.

Terence Blanchard’s melancholic score, which in some scenes seems like a direct continuation of BlacKkKlansman works wonderfully mainly right now.

« Give 5 Blood » It makes you feel as if the movie was made in a few days, as if Lee repeatedly included talking points that were already urgent at the beginning of the shoot (in this case, March 2019), but that are now at the top of the political agenda.

However, unlike « BlacKkKlansman, » Lee occasionally gets bogged down here, where the running time of more than two and a half hours is not only full of monologues, but there are also some speeches that lack adjustment.

And both war action flashbacks, as well as the return of the story to the present, are the true identity of the film, these trips sometimes feel a little hesitant, which removes from the film any trace of a great sequence.

However, the budding animosity scenes between the main characters, who actually want to support each other in a brotherly way, and in the end continue to be hampered due to outside influences and different political views, are written so captivatingly that this can be forgive a great deal.

This is also due to Delroy Lindo, who does a complex and exhausting performance in the central role as Paul, his constant fight to do justice to the black community, to take care of himself and to act with patriotic pride is a tour de force.

The rest of the cast also offers committed performances, thanks to which painful moments really hurt and Lee’s satire, in a very petulant tone, always achieves great results.

The interesting thing about « Da 5 Bloods » it’s not just how Spike Lee manages to dissolve the laws of time and show that the end of the war is an illusion.

He also manages to constantly balance grievances, injustice, racism between then and now, to finally come to a bitter conclusion.

Nothing has changed at all. No, the truth is that the battlefields have not gotten bigger, they have only moved to the streets.

To further accentuate timelessness, Spike Lee does not choose young actors for the Vietnam War scenes in the flashbacks, but instead lets Delroy Lindo, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and others take up arms and go into battle against the Vietcong.

But in « Da 5 Bloods », which, of course, for the most part is serious, disturbing and profound cinema, there is always a pleasant ironic touch, which reminds us at least of the playful and touching gestures of a Quentin Tarantino.

Lee sometimes feels comfortable in the genre and he cites classics like « Apocalypse Now » and « The Treasure of the Sierra Madre » with a pleasant nod to satirize and reproduce the American film from Vietnam.

« Da 5 Bloods » thus appropriates a tone as raw as it is moving, which in no way allows this penetrating gaze into the black soul of the United States. It is considered subtle, but it still allows you to reliably strike your conscience and stomach in your challenging decision to want to shake the world.

The bond that Spike Lee weaves between the film and its audience it is narrow, habitual and continually based on emotions; like in « BlackKklansman », you can feel this in a striking and manipulative way.

With « Da 5 Bloods », however, Spike Lee not only demonstrates that he loves cinema and all its forms, he also demonstrates that, with his 60 years and countless similarly themed films, he is still able to find a new perspective on the subject. central to his work and his being.