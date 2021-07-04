60 people in quarantine for an infected minor who ran away from home

Several tourists, in front of a bus in Ibiza on June 30. (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via .)

Agents of the Local Police of Cartagena (Murcia) intercepted a bus that was heading to La Manga with sixty people on Saturday night, having evidence that one of them was positive for covid. All of them are now in quarantine, according to municipal sources.

The Local Police received the notice late in the day from a relative of the minor, who explained that she had left the home where she was confined and that she could have taken a bus to La Manga from Cartagena.

All passengers, under monitoring

Before the vehicle covered the route, it was intercepted at the entrance of Cabo de Palos and redirected by the Local Police to the Cartagena Security Park, where the passenger, made up of 60 people, was informed of the need to confine themselves, giving notice to their relatives.

For her part, the infected minor was transferred in an ambulance to the Santa Lucía Hospital.

The Local Police has transferred the incident to Public Health, which has taken over the monitoring of the confined people, while the bus has been subjected to disinfection work at the concessionaire’s facilities.

