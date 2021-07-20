60% of workers see their mental health at risk after a year of pandemic

Two workers from the Hospital de Huesca on the day of laughter therapy for health workers who have treated covid patients. (Photo: Alvaro Calvo via .)

The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc. The impact of the pandemic is leaving its mark on the conditions and health of workers: 60.6% of wage earners see their poor mental health at risk after a year of pandemic and 45.8% claim to suffer “high tension ”Labor, according to a study by the Autonomous University of Barcelona in collaboration with the union Commissions Workers.

The survey, carried out between April and May of this year, shows increases in these two indicators compared to the results of the same period of the previous year, when Spaniards lived through the hardest part of a pandemic that has triggered stress and job insecurity, especially among those who earn the lowest wages, according to the survey findings.

52.7% of those surveyed this year consider that their health has worsened during the pandemic

The percentage of wage earners who see their mental health at risk has risen five points to 60.6% and almost triples the percentage in 2016 (23.8%). In addition, there is a gender bias, since women have a 12% higher risk than men.

52.7% of those surveyed this year consider that their health has worsened during the pandemic, 16 points more than in 2020, and with more prevalence among women (57.2%) than among men (48.8%) .

The percentage of employees who claim to work in a situation of high tension also rises from 44.3% to 45.8%, a situation that in 2016 22.3% of workers claimed to suffer.

“The very high percentage of the population that works in high-stress conditions is maintained one year after the outbreak of the outbreak,” stressed one of the report’s authors, Clara Llorens during her presentation.

One in four workers takes tranquilizers

This situation is reflected in workers, who have more sleep problems and who consume more tranquilizers, sedatives or sleeping pills. “Almost one in four participants have consumed them in the last month, more than half being new consumers, and with a greater use among women than men (29.6% compared to 18.4%)”, highlights in the report.

Read more

The study also reflects that 41.9% of the population is worried about losing their job, 61.9% about the decrease in their wages and 75.2% expresses concern about the difficulty of finding a new job in case of stay unemployed.

They are chilling data to which we cannot get used to Unai Sordo, Secretary General of the Workers’ Commissions.

“These are chilling data that we cannot get used to,” stressed the general secretary of the CCOO, Unai Sordo, who has urged to address changes, including the rise in the SMI, to tackle a precariousness “that makes it sick and kills.”

Teleworking falls by half: “All that glitters is not gold”

The report also reflects a decline in teleworking, which has fallen by almost half, to 17.2%, compared to 2020.

Sordo has explained this decline both due to the impossibility of teleworking in many of the activities that have been reactivated, such as the hotel industry, commerce or industry, and due to a “certain effect” rebound after the massive implantation in the hardest part of the pandemic . “It will continue to decline (…) all that glitters is not gold,” said Sordo, whose union is committed to “hybrid” models that combine face-to-face and remote work.

“Perhaps it has not come to stay in the dimensions it once had,” the CCOO secretary general has settled.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…