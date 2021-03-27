60% of drivers believe that autonomous vehicles are a threat to road safety

Autonomous vehicles are “A serious threat to road safety”. This is stated by a new study carried out in the United Kingdom, revealing that 60% of drivers believe that the increasing ability of these machines to drive by themselves is not the safest. Likewise, female drivers (66%) and drivers older than 70 (64%) had even greater concerns.

The company executing the study, IAM RoadSmart, Its mission is to make better drivers and cyclists to improve road safety, inspire confidence and make driving enjoyable through a variety of courses for all road users in the country. In fact, IAM RoadSmart is the trade name for the compendium of companies operated by the UK’s largest road safety organization, the Institute of Advanced Motorists (IAM), founded in 2016.

These results are not surprising, despite documented evidence that the majority of incidents on the road are actually caused by human error, suggesting that giving vehicles more control in the future could effectively reduce the number of collisions. However, while automated vehicle technology could have the power to improve road safety, this will only happen if the new systemsare used correctly through learning on our part, drivers.

“Autonomous and automated vehicle technology is becoming an integral part of everyday motorsports and, while it has the ability to improve road safety, its capabilities must be fully understood to ensure non-reliance on them,” he states. Neil greig, Director of Policy and Research at IAM RoadSmart. “The over-reliance on these systems and the lack of training on how to use them could have a negative effect, with worrying results for both drivers and pedestrians ”.

According to government projections, the 40% of new vehicle sales in the UK could have autonomous driving capabilities in less than 15 years, a percentage figure that can be extrapolated to the countries that make up Europe. “As more and more vehicle systems take on the tasks that drivers used to do, IAM RoadSmart calls for an understanding of the automated features that will be included in the UK driving test,” says Greig.

Meanwhile, proponents of a push towards autonomous vehicle technology also highlight the financial benefits to the economy, possibly worth several tens of billions of euros over the next decade along with the creation of almost as many thousands of jobs. of work. But there is still concern around the high cost of research and development of autonomous vehicles, along with the possible related failures such as data security problems and various moral dilemmas.

“Our research clearly shows that many drivers are still not convinced about the safety of autonomous vehicles. While we wait for fully autonomous cars to replace human drivers, training by the latter will be essential to ensure that increasingly automated vehicles are an asset rather than a liability, ”concludes Greig.

Source: IAM RoadSmart