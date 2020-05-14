SANTIAGO. Chilean authorities have decreed a mandatory quarantine throughout Santiago after a 60% increase in new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the country, with 34,381 infected since March.

“The most severe measure I must announce is a total quarantine in Greater Santiago,” where more than 80% of those infected are at the national level, said Health Minister Jaime Mañalich.

The new measures respond to a record of 2,660 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. The quarantine involves areas of the capital where mandatory confinement has been lifted in the past three weeks.

Until now, Chile has opted for a dynamic or selective quarantine strategy, instead of closing cities entirely. But the increase in infections, especially in Santiago in the last 10 days, led the authorities to decree for the first time the complete closure of the Chilean capital, with almost seven million inhabitants.

The cities of Iquique and Alto Hospicio, in the north of the country, and those over 75 years of age in all of Chile, were also ordered mandatory quarantine. Tightening restrictions means that people will not be able to leave their homes, and will only be able to buy food or medicine with a permit.

Contagions began to grow in Chile at the beginning of May, when the government of President Sebastián Piñera began to propose a “new normal” strategy and a “safe return” after celebrating having reached a “plateau” of infections, with a daily rate which for more than a week ranged between 400 and 500 cases on average.

In addition, in recent days, the authorities announced that they have reached an average considered high for a country of almost 18 million inhabitants, with the performance of some 12,000 PCR (nasopharyngeal swab) tests daily.

However, last week the tone of the health authorities changed and then began to talk about the “battle of Santiago”. “The month of May is being very hard on our country and we have to take appropriate actions,” added Minister Mañalich.

.