‘Hollywood Game Night’
Adults 18-49
ABC: 0.7 / 4
CBS: 0.5 / 3
Fox: 0.4 / 3
NBC: 0.3 / 2
The CW: 0.1 / 1
ABC
07:00 – ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ (R): 4,620,000 [0,6/4] (1st)
08:00 – ‘Celebrity Family Feud’: 5,250,000 [0,8/5] (1st)
09:00 – ‘Press Your Luck’: 3,910,000 [0,7/4] (1st)
10:00 – ‘The Match Game’: 3,550,000 [0,6/3] (1st)
CBS
07:00 – ’60 Minutes’: 7,800,000 [0,7/5] (2nd)
08:00 – ’60 Minutes Presents’ (R): 5,690,000 [0,6/4] (2nd)
9:00 AM – ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ (R): 3,530,000 [0,4/3] (2nd)
10:00 – ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ (R): 3,210,000 [0,4/3] (2nd)
NBC
07:00 – ‘Hollywood Game Night’: 1,580,000 [0,2/1] (3rd)
08:00 – ‘The Titan Games’ (R): 1,070,000 [0,2/1] (3rd)
09:00 – ‘America’s Got Talent’ (9-11 p.m) (R): 2,140,000 [0,4/2] (3rd)
Fox
07:00 – ‘Last Man Standing’ (R): 2,830,000 [0,4/3] (4th)
07:30 – ‘Duncanville’ (R): 2,150,000 [0,3/2] (4th)
08:00 – ‘The Simpsons’ (R): 2,210,000 [0,4/3] (4th)
08:30 – ‘Bless the Harts’ (R): 2,400,000 [0,4/3] (4th)
09:00 – ‘Bob’s Burgers’ (R): 2,340,000 [0,4/3] (4th)
09:30 – ‘Family Guy’ (R): 2,300,000 [0,5/3] (4th)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Stargirl’ (R): 400,000 [0,1/1] (5th)
09:00 – ‘Supergirl’ (R): 326,000 [0,1/0] (5th)