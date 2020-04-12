Free music! Now you can take advantage 3 months of Music Unlimited by the face. Amazon returns with its great promotions, and now in quarantine, this gesture is appreciated more than ever. Remember you only have Until April 30 to subscribe to the online music service that is increasingly on the heels of Spotify, Play Music and Apple Music, and with good reason.

The days of confinement are fewer, and that’s why music lovers, from the melodies, children’s songs or epic soundtracks of cinema today and always, have an appointment with Amazon Music Unlimited. From anywhere and devices you can listen to your favorite songs and download them to enjoy them offline.

Where you can listen to your favorite songs and renowned stations

Before we used to hide that we did not have many GB of data to be able to use this type of streaming services. Now with 3 months free and with the possibility of downloading all the content you like on your device, there are no excuses that are worth.

In addition, you can play via bluetooth on any device with that connectivity and control the playlist, if you want, through your voice with a device compatible with Alexa, in Amazon assistant.

Music from your mobile

If your intention, like that of most, is to listen to your music from your smartphone (via bluetooth or with cable), the easiest thing is download the Amazon Music app and log in with your Amazon username and password. In this app you have, completely intuitively, everything at hand.

News of the week.

The most popular.

Music for sports, to sleep, to relax, to be with family / friends, to clean your house, to exercise…

Playlists with the best of each musical style.

The most TOP of the moment gathered in playlists that will make you spend hours and hours of good music.

And without ads of any kind.

Both Android and iOS have the Amazon Music app to download completely free of charge.

Listen unlimited music from your PC or Mac

From any computer with an internet connection you can access the Amazon Music website to take advantage of the streaming service. Amazon has a full-featured landing to listen more than 60 million songs. You can access from any browser, you are in Windows, Mac or Linux.

But you can also, if you want, download a desktop application for Windows / Mac if you don’t want to walk around with the browser open. You can download it down here.

Speakers compatible with Alexa and Amazon Music

It is a joy to be sitting on the couch in your house and be able to play a song that brings back so many memories just by asking Alexa. Although the Amazon Echoes are the ones made by and for Alexa, there are many audio devices available and we are going to recommend a couple of them.

Amazon certainly knows how to please its audience. In these moments when we do not know when we can fully go out to lead a normal life, we have feed our ears with Music Unlimited and our mind with Kindle Unlimited. And both services totally free for 3 and 2 months respectively.

60 million songs FREE for 3 months

Recommended playlists by Andro4all

To do sport

When you need vent and burn caloriesThis list of songs with a high bitrate will get you going in seconds. Turn the volume up, without disturbing the neighbors, and give your body a shake as it’s asking.

To relax at home

Once you have exercised and burned the calories you needed, it’s time to sit or lie down quietly to read a good book or see the photos of your last trip, and in the background, a list of songs for you to enjoy and enjoy for hours of those snapshots that bring back so many memories.

To dance the night away

If your body asks you to party, you can put this next playlist and wiggle that bodysuit until dawn. Have a drink or whatever comes up, and then tell us how it went with this list.

To have a coffee quietly

Sometimes, that body-mind pair asks us for a moment of relaxation, of enjoying a good coffee or tea sitting on the sofa, the hammock or a recliner, and thinking about ourselves. For this, we have this playlist with relaxing musical themes, somewhat chill.

And there is hundreds of thousands of playlists, artists and broadcasters dedicated to each musical style and mood. You know, 3 months free to listen to more than 60 million songs, the music streaming service that looks from you to you to Spotify.

