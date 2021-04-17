60 meters of running with the ball and definition of genius

The great game of Leo Messi at the end of the King’s Cup 2021 between FC Barcelona and the Athletic club it served him to win the MVP award of the match, as well as the privilege as captain of lifting the trophy. The Argentine made a double, with a first goal to remember. An authentic work of art.

Barça’s third goal and Messi’s first of two began with the Argentine’s play in his own field. The 10 of the Blaugranas started with a gallop down the right wing to put the ball into the field of play, where he made an accurate and millimeter wall with De Jong, before receiving again inside the large area, cutting and send the ball to the back of the net at will. Not even the bench of FC Barcelona gave credit to the game.

Messi tied with that both Zarra as the top scorer in the history of the Copa del Rey finals, to later stay alone on the list by scoring his second of the match.