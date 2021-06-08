60 Interesting Facts About K-Pop Band BTS

Gather round @ everyone who loves BTS! So, literally everyone here, right? If RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have stolen your heart, first of all, get in line. Second of all, we’ve rounded up a bunch of little-known facts about your faves (okay, fine, yes, any super fan will most definitely know some of these already), so prepare to abandon all your plans today for a highly satisfying deep dive. Preferably while listening to “Butter” on repeat, as one does.

Actually, lemme go ahead and start off with a fun fact about “Butter” for ya: the song (sorry, meant to say song of the freakin ‘summer) was first envisioned as “Michael Jackson’ Smooth Criminal ‘meets Daft Punk” and it took a full month-and-a-half of lyric edits to get it completely perfect. The results? Flawless. To quote Lady Gaga, “talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, showstopper, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference.”

Anyway, find more facts like this ^^^ ahead, and side note: if you want to take your BTS fandom to another level, which, rhetorical question, you def do, you should probably treat yourself to some gifts, right? We obsessively scoured the internet for the best BTS merch out there, including temporary tattoos, jewelry, and the straight-up coziest PJs you’ve ever laid eyes on. Go ahead and wander over this way if that sounds like something you and your credit card need in your life.