60 Graduation Quotes – Inspirational Quotes for Grads

Graduation season is upon us and even though many ceremonies have been postponed or canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this is still a major milestone to celebrate. It’s also the beginning of a brand new chapter in your life! Whether you’re graduating from high school or college, you’re bound to have a lot of ~ feelings ~ about the big day. With all the excitement for all you’ve achieved and all the possibilities that lay ahead, it also marks an ending and a lot of unknown for what the future will hold. Commencement speeches always filled with amazing advice and inspiration for navigating this exciting but uncertain time, as you say goodbye to the last four years and embark on your future. Read on for the best quotes from graduation commencement speeches that will leave you feeling totally inspired and ready to take on the world.