Long ago, few would have imagined that, for less than 400 euros, it was possible enjoy one of the best photographic experiences seen so far on a mobile. But, in mid-2019, Google managed to do what seemed impossible with its Pixel 3a, a terminal that inherited the camera system from his older brothers, and offered it in a much more affordable package. Now it is possible to get this device cheaper than ever.

At the gates of the arrival of the new Google Pixel 4a, Google has decided downgrade the current generation of the cheapest series of Pixel phones, with a discount of 60 euros It applies both for the “normal” model and for the XL variant with a larger size and battery capacity.

Get a Pixel 3a with 60 euros discount

Despite having about a year behind him, The Pixel 3a are still among the best mobiles on the market that you can buy right now, not because of its technical file, which after all does not contain any special details or that is not present in other mid-range mobiles, but because of experience in terms of software and photography that only this pair of devices can offer.

And is that the Pixel 3a are the only terminals in its category that offer a guaranteed upgrade period of at least three years, so that both will remain updated, at least, until the arrival of Android 12. They are also one of the few that receive security patches on a monthly basis, and will continue to do so for at least the next two years.

However, what makes this pair of phones truly special is their photographic section. They have the same main sensor as the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4, with 12 megapixels and the software in charge of doing magic when processing photos and giving them the characteristic pixel look. In addition, it incorporates the vast majority of functions that we can find in the most expensive Google terminals, such as the portrait mode, or night vision with astrophotography mode.

For the first time in a long time, Google has decided lower the price of this pair of phones and 60 euros, which leaves us with prices of 339 euros for the Pixel 3a, and 419 euros for the Pixel 3a XL at the brand’s official store. As if that were not enough, in AliExpress it is possible to get even cheaper the Pixel 4a XL: only 410 euros.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, technical sheet

Specifications Pixel 3APixel 3A XL

Dimensions 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm. Weight 147 grams 160 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm. 170 grams of weight

Display 5.6-inch LED 6-inch LED

Pixel Density Full HD + (2,220 x 1,080 pixels) 440 dpi. 18: 9 Full HD + (2,160 x 1,080 pixels) 402 ppi. 18: 9

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 670Qualcomm Snapdragon 670

RAM4 GB LPDDR4x4 GB LPDDR4x

Operating system Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie

Storage 64 GB 64 GB

12.2 MP f / 1.8 rear cameras with OIS and PDAF. 8 MP f / 2.2 front (ultrawide 84º) 12.2 MP f / 1.8 rear with OIS and PDAF. 8 MP f / 2.2 front (ultrawide 84º)

Battery3,000 mAh with USB PD (18W) fast charge 3,700 mAh with USB PD (18W) fast charge

Others: 3.5mm headphone port, stereo speakers, rear Pixel Imprint fingerprint reader with gesture support, Active Edge, Google Lens, Always on Display, USB 2.0 Type C, unlimited storage in Google Photos, Double Tap To Wake, Now Playing, Chip Titan M, three years of upgrades assured 3.5mm headphone port, stereo speakers, rear Pixel Imprint fingerprint reader with gesture support, Active Edge, Google Lens, Always on Display, USB 2.0 Type C, unlimited storage in Google Photos, Double Tap To Wake, Now Playing, Chip Titan M, three years of assured updates.

Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou

Colors White (Clearly White), Black (Just Black), Violet (Purple-ish) White (Clearly White), Black (Just Black), Violet (Purple-ish)

