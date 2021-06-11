60% discount on one of your best hearing aids

Pre-Prime Day Deal: Save 60% on these Sony wireless headphones (Photo: Amazon).

We are about to reach the best time of the year. No, we are not talking about Christmas, but about Amazon Prime Day! The best and biggest deals in the world are right around the corner, but just as the moment before is practically better than the holidays themselves, these pre-Prime Day discounts have their own magic. We have something for you, something that money cannot buy: the experience of one of the best noise canceling headphones.

Right now, just before Prime Day, the Sony WF-SP700N wireless headphones with ‘Extra Bass’ are reduced more than 60%, compared to the 180 dollars of its original price up to the current 70 dollars. It’s a scandal bargain and you can’t afford to miss it. By the way, since we mentioned Christmas, you may want to take a few pairs to keep and give as gifts in December.

These top-notch headphones are known for delivering excellent sound, comfortable fit, and world-class noise cancellation. They are amazing for all uses, but especially when used for training or exercise. Resistant to sweat, splashes and water in general, they are designed to do a few extra miles. If you’re trying to get back to a steady workout, these headphones – and this pre-Prime Day price tag – are great motivation.

Ready to hit the gym and get a sweaty workout (Photo: Amazon).

Picking up these Sony wireless headphones for just $ 70 is unheard of – it’s the lowest price ever. And you can be sure that these little gems will live up to the hype.

One happy buyer, who begins his review by stating that “overall, they are the best headphones” he has ever owned, said: “I love them! Comfortable, easy to use … They do not move or fall when I exercise and are easy to clean. It’s the best investment I’ve ever made to improve my exercise sessions and lock out the rest of the world for a moment. “

For $ 70, down from the original $ 180 – saving you $ 110 – the Sony WF-SP700N ‘Extra Bass’ wireless headphones come with everything you need: a charging case, ear hooks, three pairs of various sized ear pads and a charging cable.

These headphones will help you move

These Sony headphones are ideal for exercising as they are resistant to sweat and have very deep bass. Sweat all you want and the ‘Extra Bass’ will remain clear and crisp. We are talking about basses that compete in quality with those of the Dre Beats, but for less money.

“I chose the Sony WF-SP700N over the Bose or any other brand as Sony’s ‘Extra Bass’ is really impressive,” enthused one delighted user who gave it a five-star rating. “These headphones are light, the noise cancellation is fantastic and the ‘Extra Bass’ is unbeatable. No other brand wireless headphones can beat these Sony WF-SP700Ns. The sound is of such good quality that I can now get rid of my Beats Studio2s. “

Excellent sound and long-lasting charge

As well as taking music and podcasts to a new level, Sony’s ‘Extra Bass’ wireless headphones boast an impressive nine hours of battery life. “They are phenomenal! The sound is of excellent quality… I like being able to switch between noise cancellation and ambient sound, ”shared an amazed Amazon buyer. “The battery lasts longer than necessary for a long run or workout and, if necessary, you can put them in the case for a quick recharge.”

Take your pair and you’ll be happy as this buyer, who sums it up nicely like this: “Excellent noise cancellation, good ergonomics, excellent sound, great battery life.” They only cost $ 70. What are you waiting for?

