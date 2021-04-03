60% bitcoin and 30% ether

American billionaire Mark Cuban has repeatedly shown his stance on bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), the cryptocurrency Ethereum, and even on dogecoin (DOGE). He recently indicated that he has acquired crypto assets for several years and that he currently manages “60% bitcoin, 30% ether and 10% of the rest” in his portfolio.

In an interview, Cuban stated that the amount of BTC and ETH he owns puts his addresses on the “whale” listings. He added that if the price of bitcoin fell, he would buy more.

During another recent podcast intervention, he recalled that in 2012 some people told him that bitcoin was a currency and he told them that “it wasn’t going to work.” However, Cuban now argues that it does function as “a store of value.” He adds that “people can be convinced that it is a better alternative to gold, due to its algorithmic scarcity which causes its price to rise.”

Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, also said last January that bitcoin and gold are only boosted by the law of supply and demand. «All the narratives on the fiat degradation, are only plots of sales. The biggest sales drive is scarcity versus demand, that’s all, “he said.

Regarding ether, Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency and the second with the most market capitalization after bitcoin, the businessman said he was quite interested in her. He believes that smart contracts based on this blockchain “changed everything.” Furthermore, it says that Ethereum is “adaptable over time” and that makes it “more realistic” than other alternatives.

“Smart contracts arrived and created DeFi (decentralized finance) and non-fungible tokens (NFT). That’s what changed the game. That’s what moved me, “Cuban stressed.

The businessman stated that I would have wanted to buy more ETH before, although it was four years ago that he began to acquire it. In his opinion “it is the closest we have to a real currency.”

About Dogecoin, he said that he had bought the cryptocurrency to teach his 11-year-old son about this market. “There are some that I buy for fun and others for experience, because I just want to learn,” he said.

But the acceptance of Dogecoin, in Cuban’s businesses, goes beyond what was previously indicated. In early March, the Dallas Mavericks decided to accept Dogecoin as payment for the team’s tickets and merchandise, as CriptoNoticias reported.

“We have chosen to do it because sometimes in business you have to do things that are fun, attractive and we hope to generate a lot of public relations,” added on that occasion the billionaire and co-host of the reality television Shark Tank.