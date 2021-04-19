60/40 Portfolio Continues to Deliver Big Profits: Chart

hello.com

The hard blow suffered by Luis de Luxembourg’s fiancee shortly before announcing their engagement

On April 6, the Grand Dukes Enrique and María Teresa announced with great enthusiasm the engagement of their son, Prince Louis, with the lawyer Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue. Despite the beautiful image that they made public in which the couple was very happy, holding hands and showing the ring, the future bride hid a great sorrow inside her due to the tragedy that she had lived in her family just a month before. His mother, Scarlett Berrebi, passed away on March 9, tarnishing the future plans of the couple, who will have a great absence on the day they decide to seal their love. Despite this, they decided to go ahead with their statement and their link and the Grand Ducal House of Luxembourg preferred not to make this sad news known. Weeks later, the news was made public through a national media in Luxembourg and the grand ducal family then issued a statement echoed by L’Essentiel. “We are saddened to have to confirm that the information in this medium is correct. Mrs. Scarlett Berrebi passed away last month,” they reported. The death of her mother came in one of the sweetest moments for Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue, who, at 29, was about to make her engagement to Prince Louis official after more than a year of relationship. The young woman, who will soon be part of the representation of the Luxembourg Grand Duchy, not only shared a name with her mother, but also her vocation for the legal profession. At the age of 23, she was admitted to the Paris Bar and, just two years later, she swore allegiance to practice professionally. Her first professional experiences began with her mother in Family Law and, currently, she works as a victim’s lawyer within the family law firm founded by her parents. The firm commitment to help and defend its clients is the same that it shares with Prince Louis, who is also a mediator within the company. He will also have become her maximum support in these last hard weeks, probably the most complicated of the young woman’s life. This misfortune is not the only one that has happened in the family. In 2012, Stephanie of Luxembourg, William’s wife and heirs to the throne, lost her mother just two months before her wedding to the Grand Duke’s son. However, the ceremony went ahead and took place in the Cathedral of Santa María de Luxembourg on October 20, 2012, which was attended by many members of the different royal families of Europe, including the then Princes of Asturias. Despite the pain, the heiress to the Luxembourg throne looked radiant and happy to seal her love with the one who had been her partner for three years. His nuptial party was formed, among others, by Gabriel de Nassau, son of Prince Louis of Luxembourg and Tessy Antony, his previous wife. Luis and Tessy from Luxembourg, from facing their divorce to being very well-matched exes Gabriel from Luxembourg grants his first interview at the age of 13, when will Leonor follow in his footsteps? His second marriage In January 2017, the Grand Ducal House of Luxembourg announced the divorce between Prince Louis and his wife of 11 years. This process lasted over three arduous years in which there were numerous disagreements and disagreements that were finally resolved and signed in April 2019. Currently, the two have a good and cordial relationship, palpable when Tessy herself She went to her ex-husband to congratulate him and send her best wishes publicly when the announcement of her new engagement to Scarlett-Lauren became official. The son of Grand Duke Enrique is now preparing for his next wedding, waiting for the date to be confirmed based on the evolution of restrictions due to the global pandemic. The couple, who met in Paris, have a complicity and an evident connection that helps them overcome the troubles and difficulties that may arise.