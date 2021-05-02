6 years of Princess Charlotte! Dukes of Cambridge celebrate | AP

Despite the difficult times that Queen Elizabeth’s family has gone through, it is Princess Charlotte who today brings joy to her parents, dukes of Cambridge They celebrate their sixth anniversary for which they star in a new official portrait!

The daughter of prince william, granddaughter of Prince Charles and one of the great-granddaughters who bears the greatest resemblance to Queen Elizabeth, turns six and leaves everyone admired by the new changes in the middle of her sixth anniversary.

The one who was the second granddaughter and possibly one of the most spoiled by her unfortunate grandmother, Diana of Wales, posed for a new photograph that was shared on the social networks of the official account of the Dukes of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate middleton, via @Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very happy to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte ahead of her sixth birthday tomorrow reads the message accompanying the post.

Sources reportedly reported that the photograph was taken this weekend in Norfolk. The same that would later be replicated by the account of The Royal Family on Twitter where they added the congratulations for the little girl.

As it is tradition, it was his mother, Kate Middleton, who was in charge of taking the iconic photograph that shows the growth of the princess who is affectionately called “Lottie” in the palace, as it transpired.

Goodbye to the collected hair.

In this postcard, the British princess, Charlotte of Cambridge who was baptized as Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, strongly captured all the attention because of how great she looks and she also wears her hair down as we rarely see her.

For this occasion, the sister of Prince George and Louis, used a navy blue dress with buttons at the front and puffed sleeves, from the children’s brand Rachel Riley.

In the photo, the niece of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, gave a tender smile to the camera of her mother, who accompanied the postcard with a message that flooded the family’s followers with love.

As in days past, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton would prepare her camera to immortalize her daughter’s young age just as she did with little Louis, just a few weeks ago as part of their third anniversary.

The princess who came to this world on May 2, 2015, in the Lingo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, the same hospital where the Duchess previously gave birth to her other two children, Princes George and Louis.

The princess received the baptismal waters at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk and as you can see her name pays tribute to two of the most important women of British royalty, (Elizabeth) by Queen Elizabeth and Diana by the remembered princess, her paternal grandmother.

So far the celebrations that would honor the sixth anniversary of the young royal are unknown, but surely, her mother, Kate Middleton would get down to work to prepare a great cake for her.

Apparently, the Duchess prepares a day in advance in which she puts on the apron ready to bake a rich cake to pamper her little ones, something that she would undoubtedly enjoy making herself as revealed by Prince William’s own wife.

The “future queen of England”, who a few days ago also celebrated a very special date with Prince William after celebrating her ten years of happy marriage with an emotional video in which the main characters were her three descendants, as well as relatives of the member of the British Family.