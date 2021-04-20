6-year-old teaches batting classes for MLB players

This afternoon a video of a boy of barely 6 years old giving lessons from batting. If we continue with this mechanic, it will soon be a MLB.

Clearly in the video, you can witness as the boy manages to give a totally accurate and effective explanation for being a hitter in the Big leagues.

In addition to the boy performs the movement in a good way, it also explains that you have to leave the weight on the right leg, that is, back and put your hands over the ball. Without a doubt, if he continues in this way, he could be a player of the MLB.

After the explanation in your video, the boy of barely 6 years takes a swing to show all the fans and people who see him that he has a future for the Big leagues.

Nails lessons from batting dictated by a boy that at their age, perhaps many do not yet know how to swing or catch the bat. Quite the opposite of this little boy who promises.

The cutest thing you will see today! 😍 Batting lessons with this 6️⃣ year old boy. # Cut4 📹: yeltsingudino / IG pic.twitter.com/63KcWZiPYR – Corte4 (@ corte4) April 19, 2021

From the ElFildeo team we send you the greatest of successes and keep giving lessons from batting so that he will soon become a future player of the MLB.