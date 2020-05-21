Many technological advances reach cars every year, leaving behind the innovations that we previously believed incredible.

If we talk about even older cars, it lacks a lot of the novelties that exist now, but it may not be interesting to spend thousands of dollars on a new car or you are very happy with the old car and you don’t want to change it.

For that, here we have gathered seven ways to update your car with new technology and leave it as new.

Bluetooth connection.

Using your mobile phone hands-free and listening to music from your phone without having to use a cable is an important safety feature and can prevent you from receiving a traffic ticket.

There are adapters that sell for around $ 25, they are basically plug-and-play and with that it has the functionalities of a bluetooth.

Reverse camera

This backup camera shows the blind spot under the rear door. Even in small cars, the camera will help you park safely. These cameras became mandatory in 2018.

Dash camera

In the event of an accident, the event is locked in memory so you can download and use it as evidence. The more expensive dash cameras offer other information, such as vehicle surveillance, that notifies you if someone hits or gets into your car.

Most of these cameras can be installed by yourself in just a few minutes.

Blind Spot Warning and Cross Traffic Alert.

Adding radar sensors to your car, you can enjoy two popular security features. The two most commonly grouped in aftermarket kits are the Blind Spot Warning and Cross Traffic Alert.

Screen.

A front display that projects vital information from your car right in front of your eyes.

This screen prevents you from looking down at the indicators, your speed and other information are in your line of sight.

Seats with massage and heating.

There are many models for under $ 100. All you have to do is snap it in and plug it into your car’s power supply and you’re done.

