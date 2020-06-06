Ginger is liquid gold for health, it is a super food to which exceptional medicinal properties are attributed. Integrating it as part of breakfast is an extraordinary eating habit, full of benefits

Ginger It’s one of the older medicinal foods that exist, it is an Asian root that stands out for its antioxidant power which gives you a long list of chealing qualities. In recent years as part of various health trends and how key ingredient in herbal medicine, ginger has been rated as one of the most powerful natural allies in preventing all kinds of ailments and diseases.

For his long list of benefits and for his great versatility ginger has become one of the most popular natural remedies, especially when consumed in fasting or in the morning. Thank you to your surprising benefits we introduce you 6 ways to start your day with ginger and fill you with its exceptional qualities, nutrition and flavor.

1. Fill the morning coffee with flavor

If you are one of those can’t wake up without a cup of coffee, this recommendation will become your favorite morning habits. Enrich coffee with ginger it turns out a powerful combination to start the day with magnificent antioxidant combo, which will be a great ally for fight free radicals. This drink is also associated with benefits for improve digestion and it is a powerful stimulant to start the day with lots of energy and good humor. All you have to do is add 1 tablespoon of ginger Powder to your freshly brewed coffee and enjoy a couple of cups throughout the morning.

Ginger coffee. / Photo: Pxhere

2. Ginger tea

Drinking a ginger infusion while fasting is probably one of the best ways to start the day and gently awaken the body. Ginger tea is extremely popular for warming up on cold winter days, but it is not only delicious, warm and comforting drink relates to wonderful benefits for the digestive system and also thanks to its high content in vitamin C and antioxidants It is considered a drink for strengthen the immune system and prevent all kinds of diseases and infections. It is also a good remedy for stomach upset or nausea and vomiting associated with pregnancy. Best of all is that the only thing you will need to prepare it is the fresh ginger root and hot water.

Ginger tea. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Try the ginger jam

Jam is a basic ingredient in a sweet breakfast and that is why we are used to consuming all kinds of fruit variants that are distinguished by the use of all kinds of fruits and combinations. The jam or ginger jelly probably do not be the consented option, but yes the healthiest; best of all is that you can prepare it homemade very easily and add your favorite spices. A most exquisite tip is to add a spicy and spicy touch ginger jelly to buttered toast You can’t stop eating them!

Bread with butter/. Photo: Ken Boyd / Pixabay

4. Replace maple syrup with something healthier

Maple syrup It’s one of the more exquisite and unbeatable sweet breakfast accessories and consuming it occasionally is ideal, however it is recommended supply it for a healthier option especially for day to day. Organic ginger syrup is one of the best creations that have come up, is the sweet and healthy touch perfect to accompany fruit, oatmeal, pancakes, waffles and bread. There are several commercial options for this product, however making it homemade is also amazing; all you will need is to boil the fresh ginger with sugar and sift it to obtain a softer honey and free of impurities.

Maple syrup. / Photo: Pixabay

5. The ideal complement to granola

One of the most options rich, nutritious and easy for breakfast it’s a bowl of crunchy and high-fiber granola it is normal to mix it with yogurt or some vegetable milk. This simple custom is attributed extraordinary anti-inflammatory properties to improve intestinal health and prevent disease. The best way to boost its nutrient content is add 1 teaspoon of ginger powder, you can also do it with fresh grated ginger dissolved in honey or in melted coconut oil It will be the most delicious and healthy touch!

Granola with ginger. / Credit: Pxhere

6. Add ginger in juices and smoothies

One of the health and nutrition trends stronger today is the consumption of green juices and smoothies which are a great nutritional ally, which is associated with great benefits for lose weight and deflate the body. If you have a good habit of drinking a homemade juice or smoothie in the morning, you cannot miss the benefits of adding these natural drinks a piece of fresh or powdered ginger. It will not only be a original touch in matters of flavor and aromasIt is a good habit full of medicinal benefits. the best way to start the day with good energy levels and optimize physical and mental performance throughout the day.

Smoohie. / Photo: Shuttersrtock