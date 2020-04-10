Not being able to go to your yoga class is no excuse for not continuing to practice your technique, especially now that with your mobile you have access to endless online classes, courses or even Applications that allow you to practice at your own pace, regardless of your level.

And although there are dozens of apps for mobile with which to practice yoga, the truth is that not all of them are equally recommended. So today we have decided to select the best that you can download to continue improving and perfecting your technique, without having to leave home.

Daily Yoga

It has been chosen as one of the best apps in its category by the publishers of Google Play, and it is no wonder. Daily Yoga it is probably, the best app that exists to practice yoga at home, regardless of whether you are starting out in this world, or if you already have a somewhat more advanced level.

The app brings together world-renowned coaching classes that you can follow on video, with more than 500 asanas, about 60 different programs and a total of more than 500 yoga sessions to choose from.

One of its most interesting functions is the so-called “Smart Coach” tool, which every day will select a session to perform for 30 days depending on the monthly goal you have set for yourself.

The app can be downloaded totally free, and offers the possibility of testing all its functions for 7 days. However, if you want to continue, you will have to pay for the subscription $ 9.99 a month, or $ 199 if you want lifetime access to all classes and sessions.

Down dog

The apps of Down dog They are other very good options to practice yoga from the comfort of your home. The developer is specialized in apps related to physical activity, and its catalog includes Yoga For Begginers, one of the best apps for those who start yoga, as well as with a version intended for users more advanced with more complex classes.

In both cases, we talk about apps that include multiple sessions with activities of all kinds, with classes guided by six different teachers to choose from, music integrated into the application that increases or decreases its intensity according to your breathing, and much more. Both versions are free to download.

Yoga at home

Another interesting option for those who want to enter the world of yoga is Yoga at home, an app intended for beginners which stands out for its Easy to use.

Includes sessions of different styles of yoga, including Hatha Yoga, Lyengar Yoga, Vinyasa Yoga or Yin Yoga, all with sessions accompanied by high resolution videos, which will facilitate the task of following the daily training plans day after day.

The application you can download free, but includes purchases that will allow to unlock some additions and features.

Keep Yoga

With more than a million installationsKeep Yoga is one of the most popular apps in its category. It includes more than 400, more than 40 training plans and a total of 7 meditation courses. In addition, it allows you to choose between three different levels depending on the skills of each one: beginner, intermediate or advanced.

On the other hand, despite being an app intended to be used at home, it does not forget the most “social” part of yoga and therefore includes the possibility of add friends to follow their progress and share ours. Like most apps of this type, you can download free although the possibility of buy add-ons and features.

Flow Yoga

Flow Yoga It is the last app in this selection, but it is not less interesting than the previous ones. Its creators define it as a personal yoga academy with professionally instructed classes and challenges that will test your skills to help you meet your goals. As soon as you start, you can choose if your goal is gain strength, relax or improve your posture, and the app will recommend the best sessions to reality depending on what you have chosen.

It is an app for both beginners and advanced. If you have just entered the world of yoga, the app will help you familiarize yourself with the basics before moving on. In addition, you can practice anytime, anywhere, as the sessions last between 15 minutes and an hour.

