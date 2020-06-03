The customs we have when preparing food directly influence their caloric intake. Know the list of infallible tips to cook healthier and lose weight without rebound effect

Lose weight is one of the topics that will never go out of style and it is that beyond the aesthetic, it is the key to health and wellness. That is why there are currently all kinds of trends and diets what they promise lose weight quicklyhowever the reality is that there are no miracles. Losing weight in a healthy way is a task that directly related to a change in habits, follow one balanced diet, physical activity and even our emotional state.

Acquiring healthy habits is one of the best decisions we can make in the long term, choose healthy and nutritious food must be complemented by correct cooking methods that allow us to take advantage of their properties to the fullest and especially not add extra calories. Know the 6 foolproof tricks for cook lighter and watch your daily calorie intake.

1. Vegetables as the stars of the dish

We are very used to consider as main dishes those who stand out for having a higher proportion of food of animal origin and it is a mistake, since any diet that is considered healthy and balanced must prioritize the consumption of vegetables. When we want lose weight this aspect becomes indispensable, as indicated by the harvard plate it must find a balance considering higher amounts of greens and vegetables, complementing with healthy fats, proteins and complete carbohydrates. A good recommendation is to use low-calorie plant products rich in water and fiber that stand out for their content in vitamins and minerals. Also a extraordinary measure to lose weight successfully and gradually it’s substitute the consumption of rice and pasta as the typical garnish by grilled vegetables and salads rich in vegetables, you will be saving many calories.

Vegetarian plate. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. It will always be better to consume the whole fruit

As part of the current health and wellness trend It has been Highly popularized consumption of smoothies and juices, are considered a good alternative to Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables and without a doubt they can be a good tool. However under no circumstances should they substitute the consumption of natural fruit especially when try to lose weight, what happens to the options “Liquid” is that much more fruits and vegetables are required to get a glass. Too consume the whole fruit with its skin (where applicable) it is important to obtain a higher fiber content and chewing the fruit activates more digestion and also provides greater satiety.

Fruit. / Photo: Trang Doan / Pexels

3. Minimizes the intake of added sugars

In recent years one of the nutritional problems that doctors and nutritionists are more concerned is the excessive intake of refined sugars, which results in dangerous health conditions. It is a fact that sugar is an enemy to lose weight and in general for well-being, at the same time it is characterized by being present in foods with zero nutritional valuel, with a high caloric value and that in many occasions contain other troubling agents like the saturated fat and refined flours. One of the most important recommendations to stimulate weight loss is of course avoiding the consumption of sweets and ultra-processed foods, and also avoid using sugar and syrups when cooking or as a complement to certain dishes. On many occasions we have everyday customs that increase sugar consumption, is therefore important avoid adding sugar to coffee, tea or fruit water, it also avoids the consumption of sugary drinks and soft drinks.

Pancakes. / Credit: Pxhere

4. Opt for healthy natural dressings (Greek yogurt and fresh cheese)

A classic when cooking is use products such as cream and mayonnaise to flavor certain dishes, however they are processed saucess that stand out for their high calorie intake and on many occasions they are rich in saturated fat and sodium. Prefer to natural variants for dressing it will become a great habit, the best options are the use of plain or Greek yogurt and the skimmed fresh cheese, since they are characterized by being low in calories and provide a good protein content. At the same time they are a good alternative to give a creamy and neutral touch in all kinds of recipes, and they are a great option for those people who are lactose intolerant.

Fresh cheese salad. / Credit: Pxhere

5. Completely eliminates the consumption of processed foods

Processed foods are not just pre-cooked, frozen or quick meals, there is an immense offer of this type of food that on many occasions we integrate as part of our daily diet without realizing much of the consequences of its consumption on weight and health. Avoid eating pasta sauces, syrups, cookies, industrial pastries, breakfast cereals, cookies, instant soups, ready-to-eat pasta and sweets, they are foods with a low nutritional intake and normally high in calories. Try to cook naturally and use fresh and seasonal products.

Processed rooms. / Photo: Shutterstock

6. Learn how to season with herbs and spices

There is a wide range of commercial products that help us to flavor foods and of course they are enjoyable, however they are characterized by its high content of sodium, sugars, fat and preservatives, that is why they are used to make food richer. The truth is that are poison to the body and its excessive consumption results in ailments and degenerative diseases. The best recommendation is use spices and scent herbs to flavor food, they have the advantage of being 100% natural, they fill the dishes with flavor and aromas and best of all, they have extraordinary medicinal properties.

Spices. / Photo: Pexels

