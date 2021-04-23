6 Tips to Succeed on TikTok and Make Content Viral | Technology

The importance of creating science to TikTok resides in the fact of qualitatively improving the content of the video platform. And so LadyScience proposed, whose pseudonym hides Teresa Arnandis Chinesta, an influencer or influencer who uses scientific dissemination to reach a loyal audience, both on TikTok –with 457,800 followers– as on Instagram –101,000 followers-.

“I think I was a pioneer and that made me establish a very good level of followers, in terms of covering the science niche on TikTok, since there was nothing or no one when I started; no one person created good scientific content in Spanish, directly showing or counting scientific publications “, he explained in an interview with Business Insider Spain, regarding his audience niche.

Thus, LadyScience has seen how TikTok had the need to introduce scientific or informative content, while she is a voice of authority in this field, due to her extensive medical, doctoral and postdoctoral training.

Recognizing that she leads this niche, LadyScience offers some advice that she found useful, especially to enter the world of scientific dissemination and combat the “infodemic” present on TikTok.

Understand what algorithm power and retention time mean

The famous TikTok algorithm roams the vast virtual terrain of the social network, selecting the videos that you want to viralize as you like. “We can say that what the algorithm takes into account is the retention time of the audience,” commented the influencer.

That is, you have to get the video to hook from the beginning, so that the algorithm recognizes it as a potential viral and, in this way, position it as “for you”.

“Actually, the videos that go viral is because they appear in the ‘for you’ and are recommended to many people,” said LadyScience. “Those that have millions of visits is because the algorithm is driving them, and because in the beginning, when they were launched, they were very well received.”

Therefore, make advantageous use of the algorithm and take advantage of the fact that it positions quality content, beyond your loyal audience.

Define your own audience niche

LadyScience was able to define, almost from the beginning, its audience niche. As an expert in matters related to health, due to her specialized training and her work as a teacher –a great facility when it comes to disseminating–, she was able to identify this segment, to which few people were reaching.

As a curious fact, he mentioned ASMR, which is a technique that many streamers have joined and that seeks to relax the audience, through routine or familiar sounds that help them calm down and meditate.

Without a doubt, this is one of the niches that have hit the hardest, especially due to the increasing importance of the use of relaxation techniques that help people cope with nervousness or anxiety.

Still, regardless of the niche you choose, “if you have passion and publish more or less on a daily basis, you are going to have an audience that likes your content,” says LadyScience.

Try to upload videos with high quality formats

In addition, to publish on TikTok, you will have to arm yourself with a good team, which allows the quality of the videos to be decent for publication. In this sense, the most important issues to take into account would be ambient light, good sound and clear messages, “that do not disappear too quickly.”

Besides, the length of the videos, as many experts have already assured, must be short. Although LadyScience has emphasized that long videos can go viral, if they are “very good”.

This is explained by the algorithm and retention time already mentioned. “If you make a very long video, many people do not get to see the end of the video,” he specified.

Try to create videos with quality content

Once you have identified your audience niche, you can focus more on the quality of your content and you can tell what you want or what you are an expert on. As you can see from the LadyScience videos, she has already achieved this; Dressed in her scientific white coat, she has managed to reach a specific audience and, from within her scope, reach TikTok with valuable, useful and practical content.

In addition, he has explained that you have to be yourself. “It shows if you have a good time making videos,” he added. “You have to be yourself, have your own style and not copy other people, because it will be noticed that you are a fake copy; it is essential to be yourself and have fun, because it shows.”

Keep in mind that minimally sexual content is almost always viral

The specific reason is unknown, but, as the influencer has assured, the videos in which some type of minimally sexual content is mentioned reach more people than those who do not comment on anything related to this.

Obviously, we are talking about a scientific content that has to do with sexuality. “These videos go viral much more than when you obviously don’t talk about sex,” said Ladyscience.

Plan the recording time to avoid burnout

Burnout syndrome is nothing more than “burning out” for not having planned the time well or accumulating a lot of workload. Therefore, it is important to avoid it on TikTok, since it is not a good idea to exhaust yourself generating content.

For this, Ladyscience has recommended to plan good the recording time of the videos; If they are short, in one morning you could record all of them in a row to later plan their publication throughout the week.

“Obviously, when you’re starting out, you can’t dedicate yourself full time to recording videos,” he assured. “What you can do is record 7 or 8 videos, in a day or in a morning, and then you post them throughout the week.”

Thus, you will have time to see how your content works and avoid the fatigue of posting a lot on TikTok. “This is also essential to avoid burnout, burning yourself generating content,” he added.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Abraham Andreu.