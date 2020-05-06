If you are using Microsoft Planner you will know that there are many more applications than they seem. There are a number of features, tips and tricks that will help you go from being a beginner to using this tool to being a master in Microsoft Planner.

Add emojis to your task titles to make you a teacher in Microsoft Planner

Currently the use of emojis has managed to give a more informal touch to all your conversations, but they are really being included even in the writings. So we will indicate how you can include it in some of your tasks and the best place for it is the title of it.

To do this you must press the Windows key +. (Period) so you can open the emoji selector (Command + Control + Space on a Mac) and then you must choose your emoji. By having an emoji you can identify or use it recurrently for certain types of tasks. You can identify it just by viewing the emoji without reading the text.

These emojis can also be added to the deposit titles that are already full, which is very useful for those plans that have certain characteristics or specific jobs, such as graphic design, communications, tests, among others. You could also use the emojis to make it clear what each of these deposits represents.

It’s that simple you can add emojis to your titles so you can better understand and give them a more visual approach.

When you want to add attachments, checklists, and notes to tiles

In the case that you add emojis it helps you to show or identify what a task is, however, it does not show you how the progress of the task is or what is to be done. So you can add any attachment, checklist or note text you want so that it is displayed in the mosaic and you can more easily see what is happening.

To use this tool, you must open the Planner task and choose “Show on card” next to the item you want to be displayed in the tile. In the window you can see three options, you can only choose one of the three and you can change it again when you need to. What you have chosen you can already see in the mosaic.

You will now see your checklist visible in the tile.

In case you want to copy a single task or a complete plan

With this tool you don’t need to rewrite the same task several times, you just have to copy it. To do this you must open the task you want to copy, click on the three-dot menu icon in the upper right corner and then select the “Copy task” button.

You must choose the elements of the task that you want to copy and then click on “Copy”. From then on you can have a copy that you can use to carry out new tasks. Which becomes ideal when these should be assigned to different people, whether you need the same instructions, directions, or a task that is assigned to a different person each day.

So in case you use similar tasks repeatedly, as well as a set of tasks that are applied in each project or a specific and determined number of tasks per week, you can copy a complete plan.

This new plan will use the same name only if it uses a “Copy of” prefix. If you wish, you can change the name and it will be publicly available to anyone in your organization. You will click on “Copy plan” and it can already be viewed in the “Recent plans” section of the sidebar. This is ideal for template plans.

Drag between deposits so you can edit your tasks and become a master in Microsoft Planner

To become a master in Microsoft Planner, in the case of buckets by default, your tasks tend to be grouped into buckets you use as: To-do, In progress, Done, or any other bucket you have created. Microsoft Planner can also offer you the option to group tasks based on properties, such as Due Date, Assigned, Priority and more.

In case you want to change your task groups, you must click on the button “Group by cube” in the upper right part of the Microsoft Planner interface. You must choose a different property to group your tasks and automatically reorganize. For example, if you choose “Priority”, your tasks will be grouped into new Priority groups.

There you can drag and drop tasks between the different deposits so that you can change the properties. In case you find any problem you could group it in “Progress” and drag the tasks back to the “In progress” column. Then you should group by “Assigned To” and drag the tasks to the assignee repositories that need to resolve the issues or to the “Unassigned” repositories if someone can pick them up.

This process is much simpler and more instinctive that you have to laboriously open each task and edit each of the fields.

When you want to add tasks and change dates in the schedule view

In this option you only have to click on the option “Schedule” at the top of the plan, so that you can view them for recent dates. You can have the option of the schedule, which will allow you to open a calendar view of all your tasks. You could in this section add new tasks, drag tasks to different days to give them a new due date, or move tasks from the calendar to completely delete.

The schedule will show you the current month by default, but you can also click the “Week” button to bring up a view of your week. For this, the Programming view is the best way in Microsoft Planner so that you get a panoramic view of everything you must do.

Likewise, you will be able to drag any task from the list of «Unscheduled tasks» to the calendar so that you give it a due date. And also vice versa and thus eliminate the expiration date.

You must add a new task just by clicking the «Add task» button or pressing the plus sign (+) on any date, you can automatically set the task due date for it to be used.

Manage to view all attachments in your planner’s file store

With the passage of time, many attached plans can be added to your plan, be they images, documents, spreadsheets or anything else. In case you want to find an attached file again, you can view it in the file store.

To do this, you will click on the three-point menu icon at the top of the plan and select the “Files” option. This action will allow you to open a new tab in your browser which will show you the SharePoint site that stores all the files of your tasks.

You can add, edit or delete files, but keep in mind that if you delete a file, your plan could be deleted. Although if the case is that you have many attachments in your tasks and you want to find it quickly, this is the way for you to do it. This is how you can become a Microsoft Planner master.

