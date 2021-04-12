6 things you should know about Yuri Gagarin and the first trip to space

60 years ago, Yuri Gagarin was ahead of any NASA mission by being the first cosmonaut to travel to space.

In 1961, the name of Yuri Gagarin was covered in international newspapers such as the “New man” of the Soviet Union. During the Cold War, he was the prototype of his country’s overwhelming technological progress and advancement, surpassing any American expectations. The how communist, would become the first human to leave Earth on a space trip.

The first human in space

A picture from the USSR shows Yuri Gagarin, circa 1986. Image: Getty Images

On April 12, 1961, Yuri Gagarin became the first human to travel to outer space. Two years before his feat, the steel worker and pilot signed up for the program that would take him off the planet, with the same scientists who had launched Laika beyond the stratosphere.

A brutal selection process

Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin (1934-1968) meets British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan at Admiralty House in London on July 13, 1961. Photo: Fox Photos / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

The selection process that Gagarin passed was thorough and exhaustive: future Soviet cosmonauts would have to endure brutal tests to be considered as part of the team. Out of 350 candidates, only 6 were left after the multiple filters required. After being subjected to centrifugal force, the man reported only “feeling a little dizzy“.

A new age

Scale reproduction of the Vostok 1 rocket used by Yuri Gagarin in the first space flight, exhibited in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Getty Images

When Gagarin found out that he had been selected, he wrote a letter to his wife, in which he gave her the news of his next space flight. “Can I dream of something else?” “It is history, it is a new era!” He firmly believed in the technical capabilities of his country, as well as in the success of the mission he was about to undertake. At the end of the letter, he asked his wife that, if something happened, not “it will kill itself in pain“.

90 minutes off Earth

A stamp printed in the USSR from the “World’s First Manned Space Flight” edition shows Rocket, Gagarin and the Kremlin. Photo: Getty Images

With this show of sincerity, he gained the trust of the heads of the space project. For this reason, it took off on the Vostok rocket, in which it circled the Earth in just 90 minutes. East successful event earned him world fame, despite the fact that the western media refused to celebrate a success of the Soviet Union.

A last minute fix

Photo: Keystone-France / Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Yuri Gagarin’s historic release was immortalized through images that show his face sticking out from the famous orange suit and helmet with the inscription CCCP (acronym for the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics in Russian) in red; however, the caption was added at the last minute, with the intention that his head would be easily recognizable if something went wrong during his parachute descent.

An early death

The first Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin depicted on the 10-ruble Russian commemorative coin. Photo: Getty Images

The fact that Yuri Gagarin became a national idol was, in the long run, counterproductive on a personal and professional level. So that he would not suffer any harm, he was excluded from later space programs, after the death upon entering the atmosphere of cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov.

However, official precautions were useless: Gagarin lost his life with just 34 years old, after crashing while piloting a plane. Not even the professional accompaniment of an instructor prevented him from having an early death.

