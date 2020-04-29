The Passat in the United States is designed to meet the perceived needs and wants of the market

The Volkswagen Passat (VW) is a spacious midsize sedan with a luxurious interior and many features that come standard, and you should consider if you’re looking for such a car.

This car offers a combination of sportiness and comfort, a large rear seat and trunk, a reasonable starting price and excellent safety ratings.

The Passat for the United States market is designed to meet the perceived needs and desires of the market and is built on VW’s extensive facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

To be sure that it is the car you are looking for, you should analyze all the points well and thus make sure that it is the right car. Here are 7 things you should consider when buying a 2020 Volkswagen Passat.

Powertrain

The 2020 Passat is very similar to what you would find in a Golf or Jetta with a good pull at low RPMs and ample horsepower, it’s not troublesome and the operation is smooth and engine quiet.

Space

This car is very spacious, feels huge inside, with plenty of rear seat legroom, and the trunk has room that rivals class leaders like the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.

Style

The 2020 VW Passat conveys a feeling of German luxury sedan in its lines. It looks like an Audi A8L to scale and is very stylish.

Value

With a value of just over $ 30K. Within the Volkswagen lineup, the Passat is an excellent value. The Passat comes up against comparable priced Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Hyundai Sonata, offering similar or better interior space and in almost all cases, a more refined driving experience.

Interior materials

Not everything in the 2020 Passat is good – cheap, hard plastics abound where competing sedans often have padded, soft-touch materials.

Travel quality

The Passat handles very well on well-groomed roads, but it falls short on rough, bumpy pavement.

Noisy

The 2020 VW Passat is noisy at highway speeds. The engine remains muted, but wind noise and tire noise are prominent, to the point that conversations require close voices.

***

