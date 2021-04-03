6 things you didn’t know about Steve Jobs

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) – ‘Becoming Steve Jobs’, the new biography of the late Apple CEO, goes on sale this Tuesday.

The book, written by Brent Schlender and Rick Tetzeli, is promoted as a comprehensive portrait of one of the most famous corporate directors in history.

The life of Steve Jobs in photos

Apple executives have praised the book in recent weeks. They claim that it is a more accurate representation of the character of Jobs than the portrayal made by Walter Isaacson in ‘Steve Jobs’, written with the collaboration of the founder of Apple himself.

This latest biography is based on interviews with Jobs’ associates and top Apple executives, including current CEO Tim Cook.

The image the book evokes, based on published excerpts and a brief description, is of a visionary and demanding leader who was not as selfish or arrogant as he had previously been painted.

«[Jobs] he cared a lot about things, ”the new book says, quoting Cook. “Yes, he was passionate about things, and he wanted them to be perfect. And that made it great. “

“And a lot of people mistook that passion for arrogance,” Cook said. He was not a saint. I’m not saying that. None of us are. But it is totally false that he was not a great human being.

Fast Company magazine, where Tetzeli is executive editor, has published several excerpts from the book in recent days that provide new information about Jobs’ life and the history of Apple. Here are some of the details:

1. Your favorite feature of iTunes

This is perhaps not surprising from what we know about Jobs’ experimentation with acid LSD, but when Apple introduced iTunes in 2001, the entrepreneur said that his favorite part of the digital music platform was the “psychedelic viewer that generated moving images, colorful, abstract and ‘traveled’ on the screen derived from whatever type of music was being played ».

2. “Fuck Neil Young”

These were more or less the words that Steve Jobs dedicated to Neil Young. The classic rock icon had criticized the sound quality of digital music, saying it was inferior to analog recordings of the Young era.

Young offered to send Jobs a series of his vinyl recordings, but Jobs declined to know. “F – k Neil Young” (To hell with Neil Young) Jobs said when he found out about the offer, according to the book. Then he said to one of the authors: “And f – k his records. You keep them »(And to hell with their records. You keep them).

3. The Stanford speech almost didn’t happen

Jobs delivered his most famous speech to Stanford University students in 2005. However, a series of setbacks nearly prevented the event.

To begin with, Jobs couldn’t find the keys to his truck. His wife, Laurene, agreed to drive him, along with their three children. When they finally reached Stanford, a police officer prevented them from entering, saying the parking lot was full.

“You don’t understand,” Laurene says in the book. “I have here who will deliver the inaugural address. He is here in the car. Really!”

The officer glanced at Jobs, who was wearing his usual worn jeans, Birkenstocks sandals, and a black T-shirt.

“Seriously?” said the officer raising his eyebrows. “Which one of them?”

Everyone in the car roared with laughter and Jobs intervened: “Seriously,” Jobs said, raising his hand. “It’s me”.

4. The design guru feared for his work

When Jobs returned to Apple in 1997, Jony Ive, the company’s current vice president of design, was convinced that he was going to be fired.

I’ve remembered meeting Jobs for the first time when the newly reinstated CEO was determined to downsize Apple’s product line.

“I think he came to the studio essentially to fire me,” Ive says in the book. Instead, Ive became Apple’s chief designer, and Jobs would later call him “some kind of angel.”

5. Tim Cook offered Jobs a piece of his liver

In 2009, when Steve Jobs was in his last years of life, overcome by cancer, Tim Cook offered his boss a piece of his liver.

Cook, concerned about Jobs’ fragile condition, went for blood tests, according to the biography. It turned out that Cook was a match and was able to donate a portion of his liver to Jobs. The transplant had a high probability of success for both patients.

But according to the book, Jobs refused. “He stopped me immediately, almost before the words were out of my mouth, Cook said. No. I will never allow you to do that. I would never do that”.

Cook said Jobs’s decision to reject his liver was an altruistic act.

“Steve only yelled at me four or five times in the 13 years of knowing each other, and this was one of them,” Cook said.

6. Jobs told the CEO of Disney about his cancer half an hour before the announcement of the sale of Pixar

In 2006, Jobs told Disney director Robert Iger that his cancer had returned and he had “a 50% chance of living five years.”

Jobs confided this to Iger half an hour before Disney and Apple announced the sale of Pixar to Disney for $ 7.4 billion.

«My children don’t know. The Apple board doesn’t even know. Nobody knows, and you can’t tell anybody, ”Iger remembers Jobs telling him.

Iger says Jobs gave him a chance to get out of the deal, which ultimately went through. It was the beginning of a close relationship. They once discussed buying Yahoo together. Later, the CEO of Disney turned down the opportunity to join Google’s board of directors because he knew that the creator of Apple would be jealous.