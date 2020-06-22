For many years now, we have been increasing the computer information we have stored, either on our computer or in the cloud. And if you think about it, surely to store important documents, photos, videos and projects from your studies or work, ** you use or have used your computer, mobile and tablet more than once. **

And, having a life of archives digitally, it’s always nice to have a copy or external media to keep everything you want to keep if tomorrow the main hard drive of your computer goes to hell.

Today we are going to show you a hard drive of no more and no less than 6 TB of storage, a huge amount that will serve to store the files of your entire life, that is said soon. And also with the confidence that Western Digital offers, which is one of the most prestigious manufacturers in the sector.

WD Red 6 TB, the best purchase you can make to save your entire digital life

Safeguarding our data and files in digital format is key to avoid losing them, which can be a totally disastrous situation, Both for the important documents you lose and emotionally if you had many memories stored, and everything you do to avoid it will be well done.

This Western Digital hard drive has a 6TB storage, i.e. 6,000GB, that will undoubtedly be enough to save all your files, current and future ones, without having to worry about how much space is left.

As is 3.5 inches, you can insert this hard drive in your desktop PC, or buy a case to turn it into an external hard drive, which is also an option to consider. Although, if you have a NAS system, you can also use them. This 6TB hard drive is an all-rounder for storage.

Beyond this, it has a data transfer speed of 750 MB per second, and the frequency speed of the hard drive is 5,400 rpm. Also, if you have any problems, Western Digital has good after-sales service and data recovery software included on the hard drive itself.

If you are not from Spain and want a bargain with similar characteristics, you can also opt for this WD Purple 4TB, It is also 3.5 inches and you can use it on your desktop or externally.

WD Purple on Aliexpress

