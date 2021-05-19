6 symptoms that intestinal inflammation may be more serious

Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are two of the most common inflammatory bowel diseases, but they are often ignored in our daily lives or are treated with palliative treatments that do not attack the real problem. These are some symptoms that this intestinal inflammation may be something more seriousToday is World Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Day.

It has happened to all of us that the intestine or stomach becomes inflamed after a meal high in fat, highly spicy or due to a virus or bacteria. However, When inflammation of the digestive tract becomes a chronic condition, it is likely an inflammatory bowel disease.

The two main types of IBD are Crohn’s disease -when the lining of the digestive tract in its deepest layers becomes inflamed- and the ulcerative colitis -when there are sores in the lining of the large intestine and rectum.

When intestinal inflammation begins to become part of our daily lives, there may be a problem that, if not taken care of properly, could trigger more serious problems, such as bowel rupture and colorectal cancer.

According to the Mayo Clinic, these are some of the most common symptoms of IBD that you should see with a qualified doctor:

Diarrhea

Fatigue

Pain and cramps ABS

Blood in stool Decreased appetite

Weightloss involuntary

What causes inflammatory bowel diseases?

The exact cause of these problems is actually unknown. Specialists at the Mayo Clinic list a combination of factors that can trigger IBD, such as the malfunction of the immune system, which produces an abnormal response to the presence of a bacteria or virus that attacks the digestive tract. But there are also other risk factors that are worth reviewing:

The genetic. If someone close to you has IBD, it is likely that their descendants also have it.

Age. It is common to receive a diagnosis of IBD around the age of 30, but it can also occur between the ages of 50 and 60.

The habits. Smoking and drinking alcohol can contribute to developing chronic intestinal inflammation.

The use of anti-inflammatory drugs. Many over-the-counter drugs such as naproxen sodium, ibuprofen, or diclofenac can increase your risk of IBD and even make your symptoms worse.

If you recognize these signs in your daily digestive activity, it is best to consult your doctor.