Summer announces its arrival, knows the foods with the greatest moisturizing power. Integrating them into the diet will help you consume more water, best of all, they are a nutritional and medicinal treasure

Keep them optimal levels of hydration is not only one of the best beauty tips and that is related to a radiant skin, is a important health habit. Considering the water represents near the 60% of human body weight, it is easier to understand its importance in a long list of vital functions and good body function. The lack of water in the body it comes in the form of dehydration and even if it is in mild levels is associated with some symptoms like headache, tiredness, concentration problems, and cognitive and physical performance.

With the arrival of summer a much warmer weather and it becomes much more relevant to pay attention to hydration levels, the organism is wise and practically naturally ask us for fresh food to help rehydrate and that also stand out for their high content of nutrients. The change in temperature invites us to eat differently, prioritizing the consumption of light and low-fat foods, that is why within the list of key ingredients they find each other rich varieties of fruits and vegetables, which stand out for their high content of water, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and bring very few calories, being perfect since your digestion it does not raise body temperature.

Fruits and vegetables to increase hydration:

1. cucumber

One of the great qualities of cucumber is due to its magnificent water content, which is attributed near the 96% of its composition. Is valued not only is your moisturizing power, It is a vegetable rich in nutrients, among which its high content in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. It’s about a low calorie food to which they are conferred great cleansing properties, it is therefore a perfect ingredient for eliminate toxins and everything the body does not need. Your contribution in vitamin C and folic acids turns it into a powerful ally of the immune system and its content in potassium, benefits the blood pressure and therefore to Cardiovascular system. Not in vain the cucumber is one of the key ingredients in summer recipes, it is multifaceted so integrating it into the diet will be easy It is a good complement to green juices, smoothies, water, salads and soups.

Cucumber./Photo: Shutterstock

2. Coco

The coconut is associated with a long list of benefits for the organism among which it stands out for being a great source of antioxidantyes, it is a powerful bactericide, antiparasitic, protects the heart and to the immune system, most of its qualities are due to its magnificent contribution in vitamins, minerals and trace elements. The most popular ways of consuming it are like fruit (it is a carrier of a very nutritious fleshy pulp), in water and how vegetable milk, all three provide great benefits for rehydrate the body. Coconut water in its natural version is considered a natural isotonic drink that is to say that it enjoys a great rehydration capacity, in the case of milk stands out for containing among the 15-22% in healthy fats, this is because most of them are made up of lauric acid considered a highly beneficial fatty acid for the scardiovascular system.

Coconut. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. grapefruit

The citrus family stands out for its great moisturizing and antioxidant benefits, however regarding hydration it refers grapefruits take the crown. They are a refreshing, perfumed and very juicy fruit that is attributed a great content in vitamins C, B2, B3 and a mineral wealth in potassium, calcium, iron, phosphorus and magnesium, they contain beta carotenes and carotenoids the latter are responsible for the intensity of the red color of its pulp. They are a wonderful complement in a nutritious and hydrating diet, since more than 90% of this fruit is water. Among its long list of virtues it stands out for being a fiber rich fruit, is a great complement to improve the digestive function and intestinal health and at the same time it has very low sodium content, is therefore a great regulator of the high blood pressure. Integrating a grapefruit as part of breakfast is a wonderful habit to stay hydrated and can help promote weight loss.

Grapefruit. / Photo: PxHere

4. Eggplant

Eggplant is a very popular vegetable in the Mediterranean fooda, in recent years its consumption has become popular due to its nutritional and healing benefits. It is a vegetable with a high water content since near the 93% of its composition contains it and is popular for its mineral wealth As the potassium, iron and calcium. It is light and contains very few calories, which is why it is considered a food with diuretic and detoxifying benefits, its consumption favors the elimination of undesirable substances in the body and It helps you lose weight. Thanks to its mineral composition it is considered a good ally of hypertension and the cardiovascular system, also its antioxidant power is related to benefits for strengthen the immune system.

Eggplant. / Photo: Pxhere

5. Celery

Celery is another vegetable that can not miss when we want to increase hydration levels of the body, it is also popular for its high water content since it is in a 95% of its composition. He bears a mild flavor, aromatic and crisp, truly light and Low in caloriesThanks to all this, it is considered one of the more powerful debuggers natural and is therefore a great ally for combat fluid retention and eliminate everything the body does not need. It is valued for its benefits to lose weight, facilitate digestion, it is a good remedy against kidney stones, fights constipation and is perfect for lower blood pressure. Integrating it into green juices, stews and salads will make a difference.

Celery. / Photo: Shutterstock

6. Strawberries

Who doesn’t love strawberries? If they doubtlessly top the list of favorite fruits of many and it is that they are not only delicious the reality is that it is a nutritional treasure, full of therapeutic properties. Among its main qualities is its low calorie intake which is largely due to the fact that 90% of its composition is water, at the same time they contain a high contribution in antioxidants, polyphenols, vitamin C and flavonoids. It is an extraordinary food for cures of remineralization and in the treatment of nutritional deficits, It is also characterized by its anti-inflammatory properties that make them a great ally to treat cases of gout, rheumatism and arthritis. Eating strawberries daily is ideal for lose weight and strengthen the immune system and cardiovascular, best of all is its immense versatility since you can integrate them in juices, waters, smoothies, fruit cocktails, as a complement to cereals and oats and in salads.

Strawberries / Photo: Shutterstock