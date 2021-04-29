“6 secrets in series of Luis Miguel”: The “Burro” Van Rankin

“6 serial secrets of Luis Miguel”: The “Burro” Van Rankin | Instagram

The announcer, Jorge “Donkey“Van Rankin, ensures that in the middle of the series that addresses the life of singer Luis Miguel on Netflix, there are a series of inconsistencies and that he is not totally attached to reality.

Who was the “former host of the Hoy program”, has been someone very close to the life of Luis Miguel, particularly during their younger years where they both formed a group of very close friends,

It is now that after the success and controversies that the story of “Luis Miguel: The Series“generates, clarifies some of the secrets of the so-called” Sun of Mexico. ”

With charisma and a lot of disposition, the driver answered many of the questions from the press to whom he revealed several unknown aspects of the Puerto Rican interpreter, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, this without neglecting that many of the scenes in the plot are fiction.

It may interest you. Does Patricia Manterola explode against Luis Miguel: The Series?

1

The lyrics of the song “Until you forget me”

She was one of the protagonists of the episodes of one of Netflix’s most acclaimed series, the reality is that apparently, it was Juan Luis Guerra who wrote it on Jaime Camil Garza’s staircase in Acapulco with Luis Miguel, something he already remembers that Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin, remembers witnessing that moment.

two

Denies Alejandra Ávalos

According to the timeline that the announcer remembers about the life of his former closest friend, the last girlfriend Luis Miguel knew before they fought for 22 years was Daisy Fuentes, who he also reiterated, ” is your friend. “

On the other hand, he did not hesitate at any time to deny Alejandra Ávalos, who a few days ago assured that Luis Miguel dedicated the topic “I have everything except you”, after having “rejected” it, she said. On the other hand, he reiterated that if he perfectly remembers the romance with Lucía Méndez, who even remembered, he spent a Christmas with Luis Miguel.

3

“Luis Miguel had doubts about Diego Boneta”

According to the host, who even had a reunion with Luis Miguel after the launch of the first season of the series sponsored by Miguel Alemán Magnani, a friend of both, recalls that they were at a dinner at the businessman’s house with several members of the production and the cast and that was when Micky asked him if he knew Diego Boneta and how he seemed to him as an actor.

4

“If he lived with Michelle Salas”

The radio host reiterated that the music star did live with her first-born when she was 4 or 5 years old, and even pointed out that she was a great friend of Stephanie and they were going to ski in Tequesquitengo, and she announced that she will upload a photograph of that time. where he appears with Michelle.

5

What happened to Sergio Basteri?

The former partner of Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo in the morning broadcast confessed that he had to live with Luis Miguel’s youngest brother and even carried him on several occasions, however, he lost his track a long time ago and assures that he sees him in the street would not recognize it.

6

“Closed and very discreet”

When questioned about the personality of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, the “conductor of Members to the Air” stated that he “closes a lot” referring to the fact that he is (not sociable) besides that he does not count things, they are details of his character, the which, although he does not share, respects them, he assured that he was his friend for more than 20 years.

It should be remembered that the relationship between the two which, they seemed to have recovered, recently fractured again after an episode related to a photograph which Luis Miguel’s office asked the presenter to remove from social networks.