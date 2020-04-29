Hyundai has shared a series of basic tips that you must follow during this quarantine in case you need to use the car

The contingency derived from the coronavirus has caused the entire world to remain in their homes as a preventive measure to avoid possible infections from COVID-19. However, it is understandable that there are those who for some unofficial reason have to leave the house, either to work, or simply to go to the doctor or the supermarket.

Boarding your car gives you the advantage of avoiding human contact during transfers, but even when traveling alone, it is important to take certain precautionary measures, which according to the Hyundai Motor de MéxicoThey are to keep the risk of contagion to a minimum and save your life and that of your family.

1. Move only when necessary

It is highly recommended to use the car only for essential tasks, such as going out to buy food, medicine and basic necessities, to go to hospitals and medical services in an emergency situation, or so that people who do not have the benefit of the home office move to their jobs.

2. Not exceed two passengers per vehicle

Ideally, only one person should travel in the car, but when more than two people are required, one should travel in the back seat on the passenger side in order to maintain a healthy distance of at least one meter. In addition, both must use face masks to avoid contagions.

3. Let the air in

Having the windows down to keep the interior of the car ventilated is recommended, since when the air conditioning swirls it can become a risk factor.

4. Apply label sneeze

Traveling in the car does not mean forgetting to sneeze with the inside of the elbow. It is a measure that we must apply at all times.

5. Disinfect the vehicle after each use

When you return home you need to clean your car inside mainly. It can be with soap and water or with a solution of three parts of water for one of 70% alcohol, and it must be applied at the contact points such as the steering wheel, the gear lever, the handbrake, buttons, controllers, handles of doors and windows. It is also recommended to clean the rugs with soap and water and vacuum the seat fabrics.

6. Travel with disinfection supplies

It is recommended to have antibacterial gel and disposable tissues in the car, in addition to a bottle of alcoholic solution and a cloth to constantly clean and disinfect.

