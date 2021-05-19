6 recommended spy series to watch on Netflix

Spy lover? Then enjoy any of the best spy series to watch on Netflix.

There is no doubt that the issue of espionage has been greatly exploited in both series and movies. However, not all titles have what it takes to entertain you in the best way. For this same reason, today we will tell you what they are the best 6 recommended spies to watch on Netflix.

Espionage is called the practice and techniques associated with the covert obtaining of data, confidential information or any kind of secrets. If you ever dreamed of being a spy, or if you simply like the spy universe, then all the series that appear in this list will make you have a good time in front of the screen.

6 spy series that you will love

Were you looking to see a spy series on Netflix in 2021? Then you have reached the right place. Remember that when you start watching any of the series on the list, your passion for the world of espionage will increase significantly.

Homeland

We can’t make a Netflix spy series list without mentioning Homeland. This tells the story of Mathison, a CIA agent who infiltrated an unauthorized operation and Brody who is a United States Marine kidnapped by Al-Qaeda for several years.

Homeland will take you into chases, investigations, and a thriller based on the lives of these two characters in an atmosphere of terrorism. However, everything will change when it is discovered that an American prisoner of war has become a terrorist and could be Nicholas Brody himself. If you wanted a good spy series to enjoy for quite some time, then Homeland is the perfect alternative for you.

Year: 2011 Seasons: 7 Episodes: 84 Approximate duration: 50 minutes.

Shooter

Shooter of the Netflix spy series that can catch you almost instantly. In it you will see how a retired sniper just discovered a plan to kill the president of the united states and you will have to take up your weapons again to prevent this from happening.

The series is full of rhythm, entertainment, action and good espionage. In addition, it tells an interesting story and reveals a good representation of the gun culture within the United States.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 3 Episodes: 31 Approximate duration: 45 minutes.

Kalifat

Kalifat is a rather short series of spies that closely follows Agent Fatima, a woman who received information in which she is assured that there will be an Islamic terrorist attack in Sweden. It is an action drama between two worlds: that of the protagonist who will discover the attack, and that of her confidant (a Syrian mother) who will try to do everything possible to escape the country.

The series exposes two women in two totally different settings, but with a terrorist cell as a link. Do you like series with few episodes? Then check this list with the best short series of a season. You will love some!

Year: 2020 Seasons: 1.Episodes: 8.Approximate duration: 45 minutes.

Marcella

Marcella is a series that tells the story of a retired agent who left her job after failing to find a serial killer who stopped killing without explanation. While she was doing her family life, she received a call from her boss asking her to return to work because a corpse appeared with the criminal’s signature that made her leave.

Marcella returns to her goal, but the picture is much more confusing and difficult than a few years ago. Will you be able to achieve your goal? Watch and draw your own conclusions!

Year: 2019 Seasons: 3 Episodes: 24 Approximate duration: 45 minutes.

The Spy

The Spy is a Netflix spy series that is based on a true story, one of the most interesting projects of the popular Sacha Baron Cohen. What is it about? From the life of an Israeli spy who was trained to assume the identity of a Syrian citizen in the 1950s living in Argentina and passed information to his country. Just as you must be imagining, it’s one of the most interesting Netflix spy series on the list.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1.Episodes: 6.Approximate duration: 50 minutes.

Bodyguard

Bodyguard is another Incredible Netflix spy series that has all the ingredients to get you hooked from beginning to end. In it you will see how a veteran soldier (with post-traumatic stress) must protect a Secretary of the Interior (an ambitious woman who is in danger due to her radical political position).

While the bodyguard protects her, she finds herself between a rock and a hard place and it could become a risk factor for her. If you wanted a spy series packed with action, thrills, and interesting characters, then Bodyguard is for you.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Episodes: 6 Approximate duration: 56 minutes

