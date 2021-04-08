6 reasons you might owe more money to the IRS

There are many reasons why your tax liability could have changed over the last year, which could cause you to owe more tax money than your employer withheld from your paycheck or what you calculated that you owe the IRS.

Here are some of these situations:

1 – Your spouse started working

If your spouse started working last year and received a salary similar to yours, you probably didn’t update your W-4 form to withhold taxes at the highest individual tax rate.

In other words, your employer does not know that you are receiving other income, so they are not withholding enough.

2 – You got divorced

If you separated from your spouse last year, but your employer still withholds taxes as if you were married and filed a joint return with your wife, you may pay less throughout the year, but you should actually pay more.

3 – Your child no longer qualifies as a dependent

If you have fewer dependents to claim, your taxes go up.

4 – Less deductions

Yes refinanced your home at a lower interest rate, or paid less in property taxes, or gave less money to charities, or put less into your tax-deferred retirement accounts Like an IRA or 401 (k), you will have fewer deductions. As a result, you will owe taxes on a larger portion of your income, as reported in the Daily Journal.

5 – You took more money out of your retirement account

If you withdrew more money than usual from a tax-deferred retirement account, you will owe additional taxes.

6 – You started a new business

If you run a new business as a sole proprietorship or partnership, not only will you have additional income to pay taxes, but you will also have to pay the labor tax.

