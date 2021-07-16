6 reasons why you should get vaccinated

New variants, outbreaks and the arrival of the third wave affecting young people and children: now more than ever, avoiding vaccination is not an option.

On Friday, July 16, Mexico City announced that all people over 30 who have not yet been vaccinated will be able to do so at any of the vaccination sites where the first dose is being applied. That includes all those who voluntarily decided that they would not come to get vaccinated. If still you remain skeptical And you keep putting off vaccinations, here are six compelling reasons to do it all at once:

It is the only way we have to beat COVID-19

In December 2019, the new coronavirus turned the world upside down. Almost two years later, achieve an effective and increasingly safe return to a scenario similar to the pre-pandemic (with the possibility of traveling, performing daily tasks and meeting with friends and family without fear of contagion) it depends entirely on mass vaccination.

Otherwise, there will always be a group exposed to COVID-19 and its epidemiological control will continue to be difficult month after month.

Vaccines are safe and effective

Vaccines became a perfect target for conspiracy and anti-vaccine groups; However, scientific evidence shows that they have a high degree of effectiveness: proof of this is the third wave in Mexico, starring people aged 20 to 39 years who have not been vaccinated, while the number of new cases and hospitalizations in older adults continues to decline.

It does not matter if you have already been infected with COVID-19

After recovering from COVID-19, the immune system launches a natural response against the coronavirus; however, at the moment it is not known whether the antibodies produced after a natural infection are capable of maintaining the same protection over time or face new variants of the virus.

Hence, vaccination offers a double protection for those who experienced a coronavirus infection firsthand.

Side effects are minimal (compared to severe COVID-19)

The effects of Astra Zeneca and any vaccine are due to the response of your body against something that it recognizes as foreign in your arm, better to have those effects by a vaccine and not in your lungs and the rest of the body by a real virus that can leave sequelae or kill you. – Dr. Isaac Chávez Díaz (@DrChavezDiaz) July 10, 2021

No vaccine is 100% free of side effects, but the probability shows that it’s much better and safer get vaccinated against COVID-19 than not. For sample, a statistic:

According to the most recent data from the National Safety Council of the United States, the probability of being struck by lightning is one in 138,849; while the chances of suffering a thrombosis as a side effect from being vaccinated against COVID-19 in Europe, where more cases have occurred, are one in 484 thousand, almost four times lower, according to WHO figures.

The new variants are increasingly risky …

Photo: Cristopher Rogel Blanquet / .

The coronavirus faces an endurance race. Driven by natural selection, the virus is exposed to thousands of mutations when replicated and although most do not represent a serious risk to exacerbate the pandemic, some of them shape best adapted variants, capable of being transmitted more easily or of evading antibodies.

At this point in the pandemic, the more worrying variant is delta (Indian variant). With a contagion capacity 60% greater than the alpha variant, it is a matter of time before delta becomes the dominant variant worldwide, displacing the others thanks to its qualities.

… And vaccines are effective against these variants

A complete COVID vaccination schedule from Moderna, AstraZeneca or Pfizer virtually guarantees that you will not require hospitalization if you become ill, even with the Delta variant. The data are consistent in studies from different countries. pic.twitter.com/tL1OtjkhbV – Alejandro Macias (@doctormacias) July 15, 2021

In spite of the high transmissibility of the delta variant, different studies that take as a reference the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines show that complying with the complete scheme practically eliminates the possibility of hospitalization due to this variant.

