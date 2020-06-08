Some puzzles test our ingenuity.

Puzzles have been starring in video games for many years, although we have become accustomed to relating them to various specific genres such as graphic adventures or traditional survival horror. And is that not everything is limited to finding a code or deciphering a text; Often the puzzle itself is none other than the scenario itself and the path to follow to move forward.

Of course, there are puzzles that stand out for their complexity and they demand that we give the best of ourselves when it comes to bringing out our ingenuity. We recently reviewed some bosses that, if you could defeat, it was because you are very good at playing. Today we do the same with the puzzles: Are you able to overcome these? If this is the case, we congratulate you on it. Don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten the Silent Hill piano.

The Musical Box – The Witness (PC, PS4, XOne) Anyone who has won the Jonathan Blow game platinum trophy knows perfectly well how this puzzle is spent. There are no guides or advice for him; The key is to understand how each type of puzzle works and to apply the knowledge in a time trial in which all the panels are generated randomly.

The sixth floor – Tower of Druaga (NES, MSX, etc.) Tower of Druaga appeared in 1984, but its intricate puzzles continue to be a toothache for everyone who dares with it. On paper it seems easy: you have to cross the level and reach the next floor. The problem is that finding the way requires executing specific patterns such as not collecting treasures or defeating only a certain enemy without damaging others.

Sausages – Stephen’s Sausage Roll (PC) The fantastic Stephen’s Sausage Roll is considered one of the best puzzle video games of all time. The mechanics are simple, but mastering your patterns and solving each puzzle with solvency is very complicated. Specifically, its final levels – which are not few – are extremely demanding and require great patience and planning.

The Piano – Silent Hill (PSX) It is not only a demanding puzzle; It is also one of those that appear early in the game and results in more than one player losing patience and deciding to quit. It was a headache for all those who did not manage to interpret a score through the reading of a poem. Because a great survival horror must have great puzzles.

La Mansin de Hielo – Alundra (PSX) Alundra is so demanding that we could have put up practically any of his dungeons. An adventure reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda, but loaded with fearsome puzzles such as that of the Ice Mansin, which forced us to move blocks following a certain pattern and executing an exact number of movements. Full-fledged trial and error.

The Duckling – The Longest Journey (PC, iOS) The Longest Journey is one of the most beloved graphic adventures of the 90s. We could have cited many of the puzzles we’ve seen in the genre, but we’ve stuck with this one. The search for some keys led April Ryan to roam the city and deduce several chained actions that she had to perform with this cute toy as the protagonist.

More about: The Witness and Silent Hill.