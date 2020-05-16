Enjoying the best conditions is not something suitable for all budgets.

Technological advancement surprises us a little more every day. The video game is part of it and every generation leaves behind the vast majority of titles from its predecessor.The technical section of each launch is subject to judgment and this progress makes us increasingly demanding. And to the developers who surprise us with works from the Red Dead Redemption 2 or Metro: Exodus draft, too.

The consoles have closed hardware, while the PC allows us to assemble our ideal equipment thanks to the multiple components that we can find on the market. We do it with the intention of enjoying video games in the best possible conditions, so todaywe review some of the most demanding titles that exist.

Metro: ExodusThe expression “NASA PC” makes more sense than ever when we see the requirements that Metro Exodus demands to reach its maximum splendor: 4K and 60 FPS. The necessary components cost a lot of money, since we are talking about an Intel Core i9-9900K CPU, a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU with 11 GB of VRAM and at least 16 GB of RAM. Almost nothing.

Red Dead Redemption 2RockStar’s work is one of the most impressive games ever seen. In its recommended requirements we find an Intel Core i7-4770K or higher processor, a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GPU and 12GB of RAM. Now if we consider that the title runs at 4K resolution on Xbox One X, what PC would we need to do the same?

ControlRemedy Entertainment’s latest adventure is quite demanding when it comes to running on PC. Its minimum requirements are not turkey mucus, but it is that if we go to the recommended ones we find a Core i5-8600K CPU, a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPU -or an RTX 2080 in case of applying Raytracing- and a minimum of 16GB of RAM. Not bad, huh?

Project CARS 2Driving is a genre that usually gives us real joy on a technical level; They usually look great and are well optimized. And the Slightly Mad Studios title is one of the most powerful. Your recommended requirements? An Intel i7 6700k processor, a GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card and the increasingly common 16GB of RAM.

Half-Life: AlyxThe return of the legendary Valve saga for virtual reality is demanding for obvious reasons. This technology is quite demanding and enjoying the title in the best conditions requires a minimum of 12GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card and an Intel Core i5-7500 processor. We talk about minima, since the recommended ones are unknown …

Deus Ex: Mankind DividedIf we have decided to add Adam Jensen’s latest mission it is not because his recommended requirements are especially high. However, there is something that strikes us: to move it to its maximum quality and achieve the desired 60FPS, the graphics card we need is none other than the GeForce GTX 1080 6GB. A GPU that was the most pointer at the time the game arrived.

