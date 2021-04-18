6 of the 10 best-selling mobiles in the world are iPhones, but Android “fights back” with cheap mobiles

Apple dominates in the high-end, Android in the mid-range.

No surprises. We have been saying for some time that Apple is the firm that sells the most devices and it seems that the iPhone has no rival. Since the iPhone 12 was introduced their sales figures have not stopped growing to the point that the safest thing is that it will become the most successful iPhone in history.

By contrast, high-end Android phones do not stand out. It is evident that where Google’s operating system stands out the most is with cheap phones with firms like Xiaomi at the helm. These are therefore the 10 best-selling phones in January 2021.

Apple returns to dominate the market this 2021

Apple has placed 6 of its terminals among the 10 best-selling phones of January 2021 as reported by the firm Counterpoint Research. The iPhone 12 ranks first, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro. These three models accounted for 71% of Apple’s total sales for the month.

Evidently, almost a third of the sales of these terminals came from the United States and it is that as we all know, nobody wants to know about Android in the United States.

Curiously, the iPhone 12 mini, a terminal that has not quite met the expectations of the Cupertino company, has been placed on the list for the first time. Despite the fact that there were not few users who asked for a compact size iPhone, In the end, most buyers of an iPhone terminal have gone to the big screens of their older brothers.

As for Android, it is evident that users prefer inexpensive terminals to the high ranges. Despite the fact that in the market there are incredible terminals of more than 1,000 euros, it is devices such as the Redmi 9A, the Redmi 9, the Samsung Galaxy A21S or the Samsung Galaxy A31 that are sold the most.

And it is that the mid-range Android terminals have an outstanding quality. They not only have a spectacular performance for the price they have, but also a more than correct photographic section and most importantly, constant support and updates.

