6 nutritional tips to reduce menopausal symptoms

Menopause is often a difficult time in the life of women. Typically begins in your late 40s or early 50s and presents with a decrease natural reproductive hormones; ie estrogen and progesterone. It is started when twelve months have passed since the last menstruation, although it is a process that usually lasts a few years, various specialists have verified that at least two-thirds of women experience symptoms that tend to deteriorate their quality of life. These include hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, sleep disturbances, mood swings, irritability, and tiredness.

In addition, menopausal women are at increased risk for various chronic diseases, such as osteoporosis, obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. The good news is that making adjustments in lifestyle and especially in the quality of nutrients, is the best natural treatment. Based on this, we set out to compile six of the most infallible recommendations from experts in medicine and nutrition, to reduce and even completely eliminate the symptoms of menopause.

1. Eat foods rich in calcium and vitamin D

It is well known that the hormonal changes that occur during menopause tend to weaken the bones and thus considerably increases the risk of suffering from osteoporosis. The good news is that through diet it is possible for women to protect themselves against bone deterioration, the recommendation is increase the consumption of foods rich in calcium and vitamin D. Bet on including dairy products such as yogurt, milk and cheese in your daily diet; Also, green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and cabbage are great plant sources of calcium. You can not miss some proteins of plant origin such as tofu, beans and lentils, in addition to fortified products such as some alternatives to cereals, milk and juices. Sunlight is the main source of vitamin D, the skin has the ability to produce it when we expose ourselves to the sun; however as we age the skin becomes less efficient in producing this important vitamin. Although trying to sunbathe a few minutes a day is an important measure, its consumption can also be ensured through the intake of supplements and from the best dietary sources of vitamin D: oily fish, eggs, cod liver oil, and foods fortified with vitamin D.

Dairy products. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables

In any person it is essential to increase the consumption of fruits and vegetablesHowever, there are moments in life in which it is a dietary habit that makes a difference and menopause is one of them. Fruits and vegetables are low in calories and are associated with great satiating power, they are very rich in antioxidants and their consumption benefits weight loss. They also strengthen the immune system and help prevent numerous chronic diseases, such as heart disease and obesity. This is important, as the risk of heart disease tends to increase after menopause and is often related to factors such as age, weight gain, or possibly reduced estrogen levels. Another genius of fruits and vegetables is that they are of great help to prevent bone loss. In fact, there is a study that confirms this, carried out with the participation of 3,236 women between 50 and 59 years old and which found that diets rich in fruits and vegetables can lead to less breakdown of bones. Additionally, following a plant-based diet is a great ally to improve mood and combat depression and anxiety that is often associated with menopause.

Fruits and vegetables. / photo: Getty images

3. Avoid trigger foods

There are foods that are very harmful during the menopausal period and the main reason is that they tend to activate some symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats and mood swings. In fact, there is a recent study in which it was found that these foods are even worse when eaten at night, the most common triggers being: caffeine, alcohol, and sugary or spicy foods. A good recommendation from doctors is to carry a symptom diary In which foods that lead to discomfort are included, remember that not all women are the same and the effects of certain foods tend to vary.

Donuts / Photo: Pexels

4. Eat foods high in phytoestrogens

Phytoestrogens are naturally occurring plant compounds that can mimic the effects of estrogen in the body and have the immense ability to balance hormones. In fact in Asian countries like Japan, a high intake of phytoestrogens is believed to prevent symptoms associated with menopause (especially hot flashes). Some of the best food sources include soybeans and soy products, tofu, tempeh, flax seeds, sesame seeds, and beans. One study found that diets rich in soy were associated with reduced cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and less severity of hot flashes and night sweats among women who were beginning to enter menopause. Complementary to this, the evidence suggests that the actual food sources of phytoestrogens, they are better than supplements or processed foods with added soy protein.

Tofu./Photo: Shutterstock

5. Drink enough water

One of the main signs of menopause is dryness, which is related to a decrease in estrogen levels. Therefore, it is essential to guarantee an optimal intake of natural fluids: bDrinking 8 to 12 glasses of water a day is helpful in reducing the intensity of symptoms. In addition, drinking enough water can also reduce the swelling that often occurs as a result of hormonal changes and that is associated with typical weight gain. Also drinking water provides greater satiety and has the ability to slightly increase metabolism. A good recommendation is to create the habit of drinking 17 oz (500 ml) of water 30 minutes before a meal, it has been proven to help consume a 13% fewer calories during meals.

Drink water./Source: Pexels

6. Eat foods rich in protein

Eating protein regularly throughout the day can help prevent the loss of lean muscle mass that occurs with age. One study found that consuming protein at every meal can slow the muscle loss associated with aging. Therefore, high protein diets are a great ally in weight loss, promote satiety and increase the amount of calories burned. Bet on the consumption of foods rich in proteins of high biological value: meat, fish, eggs, legumes, nuts and dairy. Last but not least, an adequate protein intake is of great help to regulate mood and sleep.

Proteins. / Photo: Shutterstock

–

It may interest you: