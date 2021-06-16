6 new features that will reach your Android mobile this summer

Earthquake alerts around the world, favorite messages and much more news.

Millions of Android mobiles will receive this summer a series of news announced by Google, and all this without the need for an operating system update.

The company has made official the arrival of a total of six big news to Android, which will arrive over the next few weeks until they are available on most Android devices around the world.

1. Earthquake alerts for everyone

It was last year when Google made the world’s largest earthquake detection network official, taking advantage of the existence of millions of Android devices spread all over the planet.

Although initially, this system was only available in some parts of the world, as of this summer, Google will launch this feature worldwide, starting with those countries with a higher risk of earthquakes.

2. Bookmark in the Messages app

The application of Android native messages is one of the most benefited by this round of updates. Very soon, it will be possible bookmark messages to access them easily.

As if that weren’t enough, furthermore, the Google’s Messages App Will Now Offer End-to-End Encryption for all users –and not only for those in the beta–, in the same way that alternatives such as WhatsApp or Signal already do.

3. Even more emojis in the “kitchen”

Gboard’s “emoji kitchen” is getting better with contextual suggestions that will appear when you are writing a message **. This function now available on Gboard beta, and little by little it will reach all keyboard users.

4. Open your favorite apps with your voice

The possibility of open applications with your voice thanks to the Google Assistant is not new. However, Google has announced the compatibility of this function with an even greater number of applications, like Strava.

In order to see all available “shortcuts” In the Google Assistant, just ask the assistant itself about the available shortcuts.

5. The “eye detection” arrives

Despite being a function aimed at people with motor disabilities, the gaze detection it can be an extremely useful feature for everyone.

Thanks to her, the voice control The system will only work when you are looking at the device screen.

In addition, a better password entry system, which makes it easier to enter letters, numbers or symbols when using “Voice Access”.

6. More customization in Android Auto

From now on, users of Android Auto They can customize the home screen or manually activate the dark theme.

The Messaging experience from the car through apps such as Messages or WhatsApp.

The news will begin to arrive from today, and throughout the coming weeks to Android users around the world, regardless of the model and brand they use – with the exception of models such as Huawei that lack Google services.

