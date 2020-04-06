Music always makes us feel better. And if we need anything in these times of confinement due to the spread of COVID-19, it is a little bit of happiness. In fact, a study by scientists at McGill University in Montreal, Canada and published in the journal ‘Nature Neuroscience’, revealed that music is closely related to dopamine, the hormone of happiness. In such a way that when listening to the music that we like, chemical compounds are released in the brain, giving us pleasure. For this reason, we bring you six musical documentaries that will definitely take you off the couch.

Regardless of your favorite music genre, wave in the life and trajectory of These artists and singers, whose fame does not exclude that they have had to overcome a series of adversities such as the rest of the mortals, often totaking hold of failure, It will definitely inspire you to keep going, as you enjoy all his songs.

Taylor Swift: Miss American

Taylor Swift, she knew fame and fortune since she was a child, but also, she had to face adult problems at a very young age. The documentary, directed by Lana Wilson, analyze the race from the country and pop star, without the filter of perfection. The Nashville singer joinedaway from frivolity to show its most human side. What it was like falling off the pedestal on which self-proclaimed, to persecution, discrimination and contempt, to then reinvent itself and become the star that it is now.

Miss American aims to act as an emblem not only of the person, but also of the personality that Taylor Swift has become. In the tape available on Netflix, she addresses how she was seized by a perverted DJ, whose case ended in demand, her political speech in support of the Democrats and of course, andThe number that Kanye West starred in and that just took an unexpected turn, in March 2020.

U2: Rattle And Hum

U2’s sixth LP, ‘Rattle and Hum’, echoed instead of buzzing, without a doubt, a runaway commercial success that sold 14 million copies and marked the before and after from the Dublin quartet. The emotional documentary of the American rocker, Phil Joanou capture the rites of inition of the gang as they become superstars capable of mutinying any setting, as well as the need to enter philanthropy so that its lyrics and cause were even more consistent.

Mötley Crüe: The Dirt

The adaptation from the autobiographical book of Neil Strauss, taken to the screen by the hand of Jeff Tremaineends up being quite a satire, the story of Mötley Crüe From its beginnings, until its signing with ‘Elektra’, who made them touch heaven and hell at the same time, it is not without a comical and implausible tone. But when we talk aboutthe hell that each of the members lived through because of drugs, starting with the damn ego, excesses and competition to have the prettiest girl, still abused, in the midst of the ‘Me Too’Leaves a gap for reflection.

Amy Winehouse: Amy

One of the few musical documentaries that offers a different perspective on the most difficult moments of Winehouse’s career and life. While other documentaries needed to cut the ideal and reveal the painful reality, Winehouse’s struggles were unfortunately always open. The Oscar-winning film is packed with raw footage never seen before, director Asif Kapadia, printed all the color on the cself esteem of the British singer, in order to obtain her complacency.

Drugs and alcohol were only the beginning, but the self-harm, bulimia and toxic relationships They blinked out of his hands. ‘Amy’ is not only a documentary about the life and death of a star, but also about how fragile artists can become in the midst of an obsession with success, but also, a call for attention to the community and governments on the need to urgently address mental health-related disorders.

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

The image of the sweet Disney girl faded for many shortly before her overdose in 2018, a year after the ‘Simply Complicated’ release, nonetheless for many of her fans, The documentary represented a cry for help, deepening when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, her biological father’s physical and substance abuse, and her own addiction problems. The 2017 document even goes so far as to undermine an earlier movie, “Demi Lovato: Stay Strong” (2012), where she talked about her rehabilitation and recovery.

After seeing it and knowing the disease of addiction that the also composer suffers, we cannot deny that ‘Simply Complicated’ is one of the musical documentaries that demystifies the fascination of fame and fortune and exposes the vulnerability of the artist themselvess. Fortunately, the actress has turned the page, it seems thatopioids have been in the past and now, she is more personally involved, in the fight against the coronavirus COVID-19.

Katy Perry: Part of Me

The best example that life has great surprises in store for everyone. In 2012, Katy Perry’s life was nothing to what it is today, professionally speaking, she was at the top, however, she could not fully enjoy it, due to the emotional pain caused by the breakupto with the British actor Russel Brand. Today, about to become a mom for the first time, she has the world at her feet. As they say out there, the Sun rises for everyone.