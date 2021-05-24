6 million IRS refunds are on hold by mistake



In March, Republicans asked the IRS to show a plan for how those back filings would be processed.

Photo: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Millions of people are waiting to receive their 2019 tax refunds this year. However, the IRS just delivered some very bad news for many of them.

And is that IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced in a Senate hearing that still you’re processing hundreds of thousands of tax returns for the 2019 tax year, and this entire process will likely take two more months.

About 335,000 tax returns from the previous tax season still need to be processed, Rettig told senators during a hearing Wednesday.

What’s more, another 6 million returns, many of them 2020 tax returns, are on holdRettig told the Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government.

The problem with these returns is that they presented errors when they were processed, which means they will have to be checked manually, which could take months.

Since January of this year, the IRS has been under pressure from both Republicans and Democrats to respond on why returns are taking so long to process.

In March, the Treasury Department issued a statement saying the delay was due: “Serious challenges stemming from inherited problems and decreased capacity.”

Rettig said the delay was even longer in spring 2020 as IRS processing centers had to close due to the quarantine imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Republicans asked the IRS to show a plan on how those back filings would be processed.

Legislator Mike Kelly, a Pennsylvania Republican and senior member of the House Ways and Means Committee, also wrote a letter to the IRS on behalf of voters who have contacted legislators’ offices to try to track your tax refunds.

Kelly said she received no response from the agency.

“We cannot have millions of working Americans and small business owners waiting up to a year to receive money owed to them., and the federal government paying billions of dollars in interest on top of that. This needs to be fixed, ”Kelly said, according to The Washington Post.

National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins, who runs an independent office at the IRS that is tasked with helping taxpayers resolve issues with the agency, said it could take less than 60 days for the IRS to process the 335,000 returns.

–You may also be interested: Disneyland will sell a $ 100 sandwich and it will be one of the most expensive products in the park