The video game industry has undergone major changes in a year of transition marked by next-gen consoles such as PlayStation 5. In February, before the outbreak of the coronavirus broke out worldwide, the analystHideki YasudaACE Research forecast 6 million PS5 sold this fiscal year, which ends in March 2021. With the effects of the virus still very present, more than one would expect revised downward forecasts, but after knowing the financial results of Sony this week, the analyst remains in his figures.

In the firm’s latest report on Sony’s results (goes Twinfinite), Yasuda anticipates that the company will distribute6 million PS5 consoles this fiscal year, dated March 31, 2021. Not only that, but it also expectsanother 15 million PS5distributed during the subsequent fiscal year, for a total of 21 million consoles in the first year and a half of its life.

Likewise,Japanese analyst notes that PlayStation is starting slowerin terms of marketing and promotion, without advertised titles and with gross benefits below the competition, although he believes thatthese factors are not going to be determiningfor the launch of the consoles. Curiously, and as we discussed this morning in other news, Yasuda considers that the final color of PS5 s to be decisive for its success, where preva negative reception if left blank.

With a situation like the current one in which many sectors are detained,there is some fear of component shortagesfacing the new generation, although the analyst’s forecasts seem to truston Sony’s ability to distribute its consoleat the end of the year in large quantities. For his part,AMDIt was recently talking about increasing its chip production at this time to support the PS5 and Series X releases, so it seems that the manufacturers are also confident that they can meet their quotas.

