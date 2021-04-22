6 medicinal benefits of omega-3 fatty acids, backed by science

The omega-3 fatty acids are incredibly important. Not for nothing are they associated with very powerful benefits for general health and brain function. They belong to the category of polyunsaturated, they are one of the healthiest sources of fats and as they are not synthesized naturally by the body, it is necessary to obtain them through food. They are essential to function properly, are related to great anti-inflammatory properties, are a good ally in the prevention of cancer, are considered a powerful natural antidepressant, reduce cholesterol and triglycerides, and are associated with extraordinary cardiovascular benefits.

In fact, it is quite interesting to know that few nutrients they have been so studied Like the famous omega-3s, thanks to this we know that most of its benefits are supported by science. Although a few years ago the word fat was automatically associated with a negative connotation, today we know that not all types of fats are the same and in fact some are extremely beneficial for health. We invite you to discover 6 wonderful consequences of consuming omega-3 fatty acids You’ll be surprised!

1. They can fight depression and anxiety

Today a worrying increase in cases of depression has been reported, in fact it is one of the most common mental disorders in the world. Although there are different levels, it is a condition that significantly impairs quality of life and characterized by feelings of sadness, apathy, lethargy, and a general loss of interest in life. Similarly, cases of anxiety have increased considerably, it is characterized by constant worry and nervousness. Although the supervision of a specialist is essential, it has been discovered that diet plays an essential role in the good control of both conditions. The good news is that recent studies indicate that people who consume omega-3s regularly are less likely to be depressed – indeed, when people with depression or anxiety start taking omega-3 supplements, their symptoms improve. It is worth mentioning that there are three types of omega-3 fatty acids: ALA, EPA and DHA. In particular, it has been shown that EPAs are the best ally to combat depression, according to a study, its effect can be as effective against depression as an antidepressant drug and the best without side effects or dependence!

2. Decrease the risk of heart disease

Heart attacks and strokes are the leading causes of death in the world. Not for nothing is it one of the topics most studied by scientists and doctors, who for decades observed that fish-eating communities had very low rates of cardiovascular disease. Years later, researchers discovered that it was directly related to omega-3 consumption, the rest is history since since then omega-3 fatty acids have been associated with numerous benefits for heart health. The truth is that its consumption benefits heart health in various ways: they reduce the high levels of triglycerides in the body, reduce hypertension, raise the levels of “good” HDL cholesterol, prevent the formation of blood clots and the accumulation of plaque. in the arteries. In addition, omega-3s reduce the production of some substances released during the inflammatory response.

3. Reduce the symptoms of metabolic syndrome

Metabolic syndrome is a collection of conditions that precede serious illnesses. It is characterized by the appearance of conditions such as: central obesity, also known as abdominal fat, high blood pressure, insulin resistance, high triglycerides and low levels of “good” HDL cholesterol. It is a major public health problem because it increases the risk of many other diseases, including heart disease and diabetes. The good news is that omega-3 fatty acids can improve all the conditions that come with metabolic syndrome, especially inflammation, insulin resistance, and risk factors for heart disease.

4. Fight inflammation

Inflammation is a natural response of the immune system in the face of infections and damage to the body, in a certain way it is important for health. However when it persists for a long time, even without infection or injury, it is popularly known as chronic or prolonged inflammation. Long-term inflammation can contribute to almost all chronic Western diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and certain types of cancer. It has been proven that diet plays an essential role in the control of inflammation, and in a particular way it has been proven that a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids reduces the production of molecules and substances related to inflammation such as eicosanoids and inflammatory cytokines.

5. Less mental decline and Alzheimer’s disease

Without a doubt, the deterioration of brain function is one of the inevitable consequences of aging and this in turn is often associated with a greater risk of suffering from cognitive problems and dementias. Fortunately, there are numerous studies that relate higher omega-3 intake with decreased mental decline and specifically with a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. There is a research work based on a review of controlled studies, in which it is suggested that omega-3 supplements may be beneficial at the beginning of Alzheimer’s, that is, when the symptoms are very mild. In such a way that including the consumption of foods rich in omega-3 and supplements, is the secret to protect the brain and prevent cognitive conditions that deteriorate the quality of life.

6. They improve liver function and reduce fat in the liver

Liver diseases are more common than we think, especially the famous fatty liver. The truth is that these types of conditions have increased significantly with the obesity epidemic, the high consumption of processed foods and fast foods. In fact, there is information released by various world health organizations, in which it is confirmed that overweight and obesity are the most common cause of chronic liver disease. While making lifestyle adjustments is one of the top recommendations, omega-3 fatty acid supplementation has also been shown to effectively reduce fat and liver inflammation.

–

It may interest you: