It is a fact that we are facing a crisis that is affecting all professionals in terms of employment. Given this, being well prepared and having the correct skills can be considered a good advantage to face problems and excel. In the case of marketing and advertising, we know that there are at least 154 thousand 494 professionals employed in this sector, according to figures from the Labor Observatory, so it can be understood that this is a profession that can present a lot of competition before which having the Advantages can be crucial. Regarding this topic, if you are interested in being better prepared, we highlight here some marketing skills that will be key for this decade.

According to the Marketo platform, these are the marketing skills that professionals need to stay relevant in this decade that started:

Storytelling

According to the source, the data says, but the stories sell. Since the beginning of humanity, narratives have been that element that unites civilization. No one can resist a good story, so it has a great impact.

In this regard, he stresses that stories can be 22 times more memorable than simple data. In this age of commodification, it’s important for marketers to weave compelling narratives that align with market sentiment, customer priority, and your brand message.

To be relevant, marketers must learn the art of storytelling in order to create engaging, authentic, and credible messages that develop and strengthen the customer base.

Data analytics

Because marketing budgets are expected to shrink and become increasingly value-focused, data analytics is the second of the marketing skills professionals must master. Learning to use data is key to quickly measure the effectiveness of a campaign. Also, data-driven learning helps specialists better understand clients, make right decisions, and change course when necessary.

Design

For this decade the phrase « an image is worth a thousand words » will be particularly important. According to the source, the brain can process images up to 60,000 times faster than words. In that sense, cutting-edge design is also more likely to get more attention. However, as the source points out, in the face of resource cuts, marketing teams may not be able to afford specialized design roles, so this is another marketing skill they must learn.

Knowing the basics of design and art will help present a powerful visual narrative. Fortunately, today there are several platforms that can be a great support in terms of design, for example, there is Canva and Adobe Spark Post, which work with templates which facilitate designs.

Technology

As the source rightly emphasizes, marketing technology plays an important role in the design, execution, and measurement of the success of marketing programs. You can practically say that marketing is primarily about technology, making it another skill to master.

From process automation to customer journey and experience design, technology is present and plays a fundamental role. A marketing expert today needs to be familiar with different tools and technologies, and know how to use them to optimize their skills and achieve their goals.

Industry insight

Today, and for years to come, marketers are also expected to have a solid understanding of their industry, business, product, and customers. For example, they must be able to define the contents and strategies for the channels of the companies where they are in order to optimize the return on investment.

To develop this skill, it is important to actively listen and learn from cross-functional teams, such as subject matter experts, sales teams, and business leaders, among others.

Budgets and strategic planning.

Finally, as the last of the marketing skills, it is necessary to master the budget and strategic planning as these elements are essential for marketing success.

It is easy to start planning an incredible campaign, and then realize that the company does not have enough funds to run it.

