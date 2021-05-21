6 low-calorie and highly nutritious Mexican superfoods

The gastronomic legacy of Mexican culture is undeniable and has been around the world. Although the cuisine in Mexico is characterized by its exceptional offer of typical dishes of the most authentic, much of his Culinary wealth is related to the use of peculiar and original ingredients. Best of all, these are local products that shine for their nutritional and therapeutic properties, to the extent that they have been classified as superfoods. They are even an important part of various dietary guidelines focused on weight loss, fighting chronic diseases and improving physical, mental and emotional health.

We then set about selecting the six most popular superfoods of Mexican origin, which are conspicuously high in essential nutrients, low in calories and simply delicious. They provide everything the body needs to function well, they are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and a lot of fiber, they are also associated with great qualities to fight free radicals, reduce inflammation and strengthen the immune system. It is a real success to integrate them into the daily diet.

1. Avocado

Avocado is one of the most popular Mexican products, largely because it is the star ingredient of the famous and succulent guacamole. However, its benefits go much further, it is a food that is liquid gold for health. What is most striking is its valuable nutritional composition that stands out for its content of healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and fiber. Its consumption benefits cardiovascular health, helps to lose weight, improves physical and mental performance, and reduces the risk of developing metabolic syndrome. It is also incredibly versatile and goes great in smoothies, salads, ceviches, soups, creams, sauces and even desserts.

Hass avocados. / Photo: Pexels

2. Chia seeds

In recent months all the nutrition trends talk about the immense benefits of chia seeds for health. The truth is that they are only tiny in size, they are characterized by their antioxidant power, their high content of omega-3s, proteins, vitamins and fiber. They shine for their properties to improve the digestive process, intestinal health, fight inflammation and constipation. They are also very satiating in such a way that they are the perfect ally to accelerate weight loss and cleanse the body. They have been listed as the richest plant source of omega-3 and 6 fatty acids. The best of all is that they are ideal to combat cravings and anxiety to eat, bet on using them in fresh waters, juices, smoothies, puddings and healthy desserts.

Chia popsicles. / Photo: Pixabay

3. Cocoa

Cocoa is one of the oldest ingredients of Mexican culture, in its beginnings it was used as currency and later it was used as one of the more powerful food-medicine. One of its great qualities is its antioxidant power that protects the body from oxidative stress, various chronic diseases and is a great ally to accelerate metabolism. It is a wonderful natural stimulant that improves physical and mental performance, as well as promotes good emotional balance. As if that were not enough, it is rich in fiber, vitamin B, K, calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc and of course monounsaturated fats. It is easy to incorporate into the kitchen and very versatile The most important? Bet on the variants made with 750-80% pure cocoa and without sweeteners.

Cacao./Photo: Shutterstock

4. Amaranth

Amaranth seeds are a valuable nutritional ally in cultures around the world such as India and in many regions of Latin America, however they are a highly valued ingredient of Mexican origin. They are considered a pseudo-cereal that does not contain gluten and due to the nature of their composition they are full of beneficial properties for health. Thanks to its high nutrient content, amaranth seeds have been listed as one of the 36 vegetables with the greatest nutritional potential for humanity. They shine for their high protein content (including essential amino acids), fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They are characterized by being a magnificent source of energy and iron, therefore it is ideal to combat anemia and cases of chronic fatigue.

Amaranth. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. Nopal

In recent months, numerous nutrition trends recommend the consumption of nopales as a basic element in juices and smoothies, to accelerate weight loss and promote body cleansing. The truth is that the nopal is a powerful nutritional treasure, according to a study, the nopal contains vitamins A, B-1, B-2, B-3 and C. In addition, it is a plant that contains some of the most important essential minerals such as potassium, calcium, magnesium, sodium and iron, another of the genius about the nutritional composition of the cactus, is that it contains 18 amino acids and represents a good source of soluble and insoluble fiber. In particular, the sum of all its nutrients and its high fiber content is key to explaining many of its medicinal benefits. It is low in calories, satisfying, accessible, and ideal for healthy weight loss.

Nopal. / Photo: Shutterstock

6. Beans

We cannot leave without talking about beans, one of the most important products in the basic Mexican basket. They belong to the legume family and are characterized by their high in protein, vitamins, minerals and fiber, in such a way that they are the perfect addition to lose weight and purify the body. They are very satiating, valued for their qualities to fight cravings and avoid overeating. They accelerate the metabolism and promote the burning of calories, they are also considered a low glycemic index food and thanks to this they are a good option for diabetics.

Beans. / Photo: Pexels

