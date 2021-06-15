6 Liga MX players increased their value when they were called up to the Copa América

Santiago Ormeño, player of Club Leon, He has not yet made his debut with the Peruvian National Team and has already benefited from his call-up, as he and 5 other Liga MX players increased their value after attending the Copa América.

The prestigious continental competition brings together the best players in South America and that is why, just by being called up, the players have already risen in value.

Also read: Liga MX: José de Jesús Corona gives clues about his continuity in Cruz Azul

In addition to Ormeño, players like Jonathan Rodríguez, Fernando Gorriarán, Félix Torres, Ayrton Preciado and Claudio Baeza also benefited.

Santiago Ormeño: Value 4 MDE Jonathan Rodríguez: Value 8 MDE (Up .5 Million) Fernando Gorriarán: Value 8 MDE (Up .5 Million) Félix Torres: Value 3 MDE (Up 2 Million) Ayrton Preciado: Value 1.8 MDE (Up. 8 Million) Claudio Baeza: Value 4 MDE (Up 1 Million)

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content