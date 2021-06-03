6 keys to Biden’s immigration plan for Central America



The Latin American foreign ministers met with the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

This month, officials in the president’s government Joe biden They reinforced the dialogue with Central American countries and nearby nations, to promote the plan that helps boost the economy in the region and stop irregular immigration.

Although the vice president Kamala harris, who coordinates the efforts of the Biden Administration in this matter, will meet next week with the presidents of Mexico and Guatemala, the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, had meetings with foreign ministers of Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Panama Y Mexico in San Jose.

This is the meeting of the Central American Integration System (SICA), the economic and political organization of the states of the region, where the immigration issue, corruption and the defense of democratic institutions were addressed, as a way to address the reasons that shores thousands of people to migrate to the United States.

“Leaders discussed the US strategy to address the root causes of migration, including creating economic opportunity for Central Americans and advancing the essential work of reducing violence and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and change. climate, “said the State Department.

Blinken believed that Central America can be a stronger region if people and countries cooperate to jointly address challenges, even with partners like Mexico, he was ahead.

The regional cooperation of the United States outlines some aspects that Vice President Harris works directly with the support of different agencies, including the State Department.

1. Defend democracy.- The Biden Administration considers it imperative “to promote democracy and good governance, respect for human rights, security, prosperity and good environmental stewardship.” For which, it suggests plans that help reduce inequality, human rights violations and abuses, as well as gender violence.

2. The institutions.- Prop up a nation requires governance, where democratic institutions “are vital,” said the US government, amid recent criticism of President Nayib Bukele for his advance with the legislative majority that intervened in the Legislative Branch. It was considered that in order to achieve a safer and more prosperous Central America, the principles of the Inter-American Democratic Charter must be reaffirmed, to defend “integrity and institutions.”

3. Multi-year investment.- Secretary Blinken recalled that President Biden announced a comprehensive collaborative approach that includes a multi-year $ 4 billion plan to address the root causes of irregular migration in North and Central America. A first batch of $ 861 million was announced in the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget.

4. Humanitarian assistance.- The Biden Administration recalled that in April Vice President Harris announced $ 310 million in US funding to address food insecurity, provide life-saving assistance and protect vulnerable people in communities throughout the region. The plan calls for $ 255 million in humanitarian assistance to respond to immediate needs.

5. Asylum requests.- Secretary Blinken indicated the funding of more than $ 28 million for programs within Costa Rica, including for people displaced by the political and economic crisis in Venezuela. He called on other regional partners to reinforce US efforts. The Biden Administration’s plan is for asylum seekers to do so from their countries, to avoid unsafe travel.

6. Investment.- The Biden Administration also recalled that at least 12 companies and organizations have joined the project to address the causes of migration with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, as well as with Mexico. The launch of the Call to Action includes Accion, Bancolombia, Chobani, Davivienda, Duolingo, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, Mastercard, Microsoft, Nespresso, Pro Mujer, Tent Partnership for Refugees and the World Economic Forum.