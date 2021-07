WEC

6 Hours of Monza | VIDEO The Toyota number 7 of ‘Pechito’ López takes the victory

Toyota dominated in the 6 Hours of Monza and took the victory. He did it with car number seven and showing great dominance. The team was formed by ‘Pechito’ López, Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi, who also took pole position the day before.

00:03:32, 16 minutes ago