6 hidden functions in OneUI that you have to try on your Samsung

Your Samsung mobile hides more secrets than you imagine. These are the best hidden tricks that you can use in One UI.

It doesn’t matter if you’ve been using Samsung smartphones for years, or if you just bought your first Samsung Galaxy: One UI, the software included in the company’s terminals, is packed with features and secrets that you probably don’t know yet.

For that reason, today we are going to review some of the tricks hidden in One UI, so you can get more out of your Samsung Galaxy smartphone

What are the apps and services on your Samsung mobile for?

Activate the secret menu of the gallery app

The native gallery application of Samsung terminals includes a hidden menu from which to access experimental functions.

For activate this menu, you just have to follow these steps:

Open the One UI gallery application on your Samsung mobile. Tap on the menu icon in the lower right corner, and then choose “Settings”. Access the “About Gallery” menu. Press repeatedly on the “Version” text that appears just below the application name. A notice will appear stating that “Gallery Labs has been activated”.

Now, you just have to go back to the settings menu, and access the new section called Gallery Labs.

From there, you can activate a series of experimental settings and functions. Keep in mind that not all functions are available on all mobiles, and that some of them could end up disappearing without prior notice.

Recover deleted photos and videos

Have you accidentally deleted a photo? Quiet, your Samsung mobile will allow you to recover it easily.

And you may not know it, but One UI hides a recycle bin where all the videos and photos you delete go to, so you can retrieve content as if nothing had happened.

Of course, you better hurry, as the deleted content will be available for 30 days before being completely removed. For recover photos or videos, just follow these steps:

Open the gallery application of your Samsung mobile and touch the menu icon in the lower right, represented by three dots. In some older mobiles, this menu could be located in the lower right corner of the screen. Access the “Trash” section. You will see all the deleted images and videos. Tap on the image or video you want to recover, or make a long press to choose several images and videos. To finish, tap on the “Restore” button and wait for the process to finish.

Scan documents without installing anything

Another hidden feature in One UI is the scanner integrated into your camera app, which allows you digitize any type of document without the need to use third-party applications.

Open the camera of your Samsung Galaxy. Tap on the gear icon in the upper left corner to enter the camera settings. Tap on “Scene Optimizer”. In the “Scene Optimizer” menu, make sure this is On. Point the camera at a document, and wait for a yellow button with the text “Scan” to appear. Tap on it.

When the document has been scanned, you can drag the corners to choose the exact dimensions. Finally, you will save the document, optimized for better viewing.

Find out if something is wrong with your mobile

Samsung mobiles with One UI include a useful function called Interactive Checks, which allow you to know if something is failing, and put a solution to it.

This tool is somewhat hidden, but using it is as simple as following these steps:

Open the Samsung Members application on your Samsung device. Go to the “Help” tab at the bottom. Under the section “How is your phone working today?”, Tap on “Interactive checks”. You will access a menu with all the components whose operation you can analyze. Tap each of them one by one to put them to the test. As its correct operation is confirmed, its icon in the Interactive Checks menu you will receive a blue tick. In case of failure, it will appear in red. Do you have a Samsung mobile? Then this trick for notifications will enchant you

Accelerate the fingerprint reader on the screen

More and more Samsung smartphones include fingerprint reader under the screen. Unfortunately, the performance of these types of sensors can sometimes leave something to be desired.

However, it is possible speed up the fingerprint reader of your Samsung mobile with a very simple trick:

Open the System Settings app and go to the Applications section. From the menu at the top right, tap on the option Show all applications. In the list of apps, look for the application called com.samsung.android.biometrics.app .setting and tap on it. In the app menu, select the Battery option and then Optimize battery use. In the list, make sure you have the All option selected at the top, and look again for the application you have selected in the third step. Finally, uncheck the battery optimization for that app.

Control your home devices without unlocking your mobile

If you have a Samsung mobile updated to Android 11, you can use one of the more useful functions of the latest version of Android as is the possibility of control your digital home devices via the new controls menu.

Best of all, this menu is even available when the device is locked, so that you can quickly turn on or off the lights in your house, activate the vacuum cleaner or control any other device, whether through Google Home, SmartThings, Xiaomi Home or any other platform of the kind. To do so, follow these steps:

Pull down the notifications / quick settings panel and tap on the “Devices” button. Tap on the down arrow icon, and choose the Smart Home application you want to use. Now, you can control the devices of your connected home by tapping on each of the switches.

These are some of the best tricks that exist in One UI. Keep in mind that Samsung’s customization layer is in constant development, and it is not surprising that new tricks and secrets are added over the months. If so, we will update this article to add them all so that you can make the most of the capabilities of your Samsung mobile.

