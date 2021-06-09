6 Google Maps Tricks For Novice Cyclists | Technology

The bicycle has come to stay and it has more and more faithful around the world. If you want to join the phenomenon, here you will find 6 tips and tricks for novice cyclists from Google Maps to make pedaling much easier.

More and more people get on the saddle to exercise, take walks and even run an errand and according to the latest data collected by Google Maps seems like a global trend that has more and more acolytes.

This is clear from the data collected by the Mountain View company that incorporated bicycle directions into Google Maps more than 10 years ago and makes it clear that the most cyclist countries are Germany, the United States, the Netherlands, Japan and France. .

And what about Spain?

Well what it ranks tenth in the world and seventh in Europe, with Barcelona being the first (number 20 in the world and 14 in Europe) followed by Madrid (31 in the world and 19 in Europe) and closing the podium Valencia (58 in the world and 33 in Europe).

The trend is up somewhat which is reflected in the more than 150,000 kilometers of bike lanes that Google has incorporated into Maps and it also makes it clear that longer itineraries are carried out, specifically more than 31% than a year ago.

Now, if you are a newbie and want to join the wave, what can you do? Here are 6 tips and tricks from Google Maps for cyclists who want to get the most out of their hobby.

1. Find your rental bike easily

Google Maps is able to offer you real-time information about the availability of a rental bike. Also, to make it easier for you, it tells you how long it will take for her to walk.

At the moment this functionality is in full expansion, but they expect that by the end of the year new partners will join in more than 100 cities and more than 25 countries in cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin, Barcelona and Boston.

2. Plan your route to climb only the slopes you want

When you establish a route, Google Maps indicates a route, but it also offers you the altitude data so that you can calculate in advance the possible slopes.

As you can imagine, you just have to edit the route to configure it to your liking.

3. Share your location in real time if you go in a group

If you love to ride with other riders and lose sight of them, you can always share your location in real time with them to avoid losing contact.

4. Set breaks by adding stops along the route

If you are going to face a long itinerary, it is best that you establish certain stops to eat or rest something and thus go back to pedaling with renewed strength.

It is as simple as touching the three points in the upper right corner of the application, choosing Route options and clicking Add stop.

5. Ride safely using Google Assistant voice control

You don’t like the song you’re listening to or you want to check your route in real time without getting off your bike. It is clear that using your mobile can end in an accident, so choose to use the Google assistant to be able to ask what you want.

6. Don’t play hide and seek with your bike

If you want to know exactly where you have left the bike, simply tap on the blue dot that marks your location and click on the option Save parking place.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Carlos Ferrer-Bonsoms Cruz.